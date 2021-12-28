What should GTA Online players expect from the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio?

GTA Online players will soon be able to purchase the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.

The Contract update will continue to drip feed vehicles in the coming weeks. Players can already get their hands on the Gallivanter Baller ST, which is made available through the Festive Surprise 2021 event. Every week should bring in a new vehicle for GTA Online, at least for the foreseeable future.

Based on the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, the Cabrio is a convertible variant of the Comet S2. They should function very similarly in terms of performance. However, that will not be fully known until it's finally released. In the meantime, here is what is currently known about the Comet S2 Cabrio.

What GTA Online players should know about the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

The Comet S2 Cabrio is part of a few Contract DLC missions. However, GTA Online players cannot buy it until further notice. Before it becomes available, players should use the original Comet S2 as a reference guide.

Comparing the Comet S2 Cabrio with the Comet S2

The main difference between these two models is that the Cabrio is a convertible. GTA Online players can ride this vehicle without a roof over their heads. Otherwise, they are both classified as sports cars with two seats.

Another key difference is that the Comet S2 is a tuner car. That means it can be modified at the LS Car Meet Mod Shop. By comparison, the Comet S2 Cabrio may not have these unique features. Whether or not that is subject to change remains to be seen (as of this writing).

The above video is a good demonstration of the Comet S2 in action. It generally has great speed and acceleration, along with responsive handling. Unfortunately, it also suffers from a pendulum effect during s-curves. Perhaps the Comet S2 Cabrio will have a similar performance.

GTA Online is offering an exclusive livery

Players should definitely log into their accounts this week. GTA Online will reward them with a new livery, Santa's New Sled. It remains exclusive to the Comet S2 Cabrio, which has yet to be released. Players will be able to try it out once the vehicle is available.

Christmas may be over, but the holiday spirit is still present. GTA Online offers special deals on various products throughout the game. Players should definitely strike while the iron is still hot. At the very least, they will have a brand new livery for their Comet S2 Cabrio.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

