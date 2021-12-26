What are GTA Online’s discounts for the holiday week? (December 2021)

GTA Online is the gift that keeps on giving to its players, thanks to the special discounts this week.

The holidays are nearly over, but that doesn't mean it truly goes away. Rockstar will be celebrating its seasonal discounts all the way until December 29. In the meantime, GTA Online players can get started on their holiday savings. Those incredible markdowns won't last forever, so they should get right to it.

These offers range from a 25% discount on select merchandise to a 50% price cut on RC tanks. Festive Surprise 2021 is already off to a solid beginning, especially for players interested in these items. This article will provide a detailed list of all the latest discounts, courtesy of the Newswire.

GTA Online ends the holiday season with special discounts this week

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Play GTA Online this week and claim a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask, Red Festive Tee and more: rsg.ms/36e11f7 Play GTA Online this week and claim a festive care package that includes the new Clownfish Mask, Red Festive Tee and more: rsg.ms/36e11f7 https://t.co/VfG1X7hi5N

Rockstar has already given away free gifts to any player who logs in this week. The festive spirit doesn't end here since GTA Online is also offering special discounts. Players should take advantage of these affordable deals while they still can. Here's a basic rundown of what players can expect.

Nightclubs and several vehicles are off by 40-50%

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Contract DLC Clothing



40% Off

- Cargobob ($1,074,000)

- Cargobob Jetsam ($1,197,000)

- Rocket Voltic ($2,298,240 - $1,728,000)

- Tigon ($1,386,000)

#GTAOnline 25% Off- Contract DLC Clothing40% Off- Cargobob ($1,074,000)- Cargobob Jetsam ($1,197,000)- Rocket Voltic ($2,298,240 - $1,728,000)- Tigon ($1,386,000) 25% Off- Contract DLC Clothing40% Off- Cargobob ($1,074,000)- Cargobob Jetsam ($1,197,000)- Rocket Voltic ($2,298,240 - $1,728,000)- Tigon ($1,386,000)#GTAOnline

GTA Online players could sink their teeth into some juicy discounts this week. Rockstar is promoting the local club scene, as well as commercial hacker trucks. Here are the relevant discounts for these particular items:

Nightclub (40% off)

(40% off) Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications (40% off)

(40% off) Benefactor Terrorbyte (40%)

(40%) Benefactor Terrorbyte Customizations (40% off)

The game also provides similar discounts for various types of vehicles. These are the ones to look out for in GTA Online this week:

Principe Deveste Eight (40% off)

(40% off) Coil Rocket Voltic (40% off)

(40% off) Lampadati Tigon (40% off)

(40% off) Pfister Comet S2 (40% off)

(40% off) Western Company Cargobob (40% off)

(40% off) Western Company Cargobob Jetsam (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Akula (40% off)

Players can also cut the price in half for the following vehicles:

BF Ramp Buggy (50% off)

(50% off) Invade and Persuade RC Tank (50% off)

Whether it's a 40% or 50% discount, players now have a reason to buy these items. This is a great time to consider some financial investments.

Record A Studios offers 25% discount on merchandise

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.



rsg.ms/4a84460 Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft. Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/LEDOXDtTcX

GTA Online also offers a 25% discount on all merchandise from the Studio Store. All players have to do is complete the Contract missions for Dr. Dre. They will then be given access to Record A Studios. Here is where they can buy the latest merchandise for GTA Online.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar