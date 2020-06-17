Best Nightclub Locations in GTA: Online

GTA: Online introduced Nightclubs as part of the After Hours update.

The feature also serves a lot of utility during missions in the game.

GTA Online has seen a lot of content updates such as the Arena War, Doomsday Heist and Casino Heist updates. One of the most notable of these updates was the After Hours update, which brought a series of new features to the game, including Nightclubs.

The description for Nightclubs reads:

"Nightclubs are a way for players to make legitimate income in GTA Online but also act as a Hub for players’ other illegal businesses that they already own via the expandable Nightclub Warehouse underneath. The Nightclub can be customized with a choice of Nightclub Style and Nightclub Name – optional add-ons such as a Light Rig, Storage, Dancers and Dry Ice are also available. Players can purchase a Nightclub from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website from a selection of 10 locations."

Nightclubs are great properties to own in GTA: Online. They not only fulfil players' fantasies of owning a nightclub but also serve a lot of utility during missions.

Best Locations for Nightclubs in GTA: Online

There are a total of 10 locations to pick from when trying to acquire your own Nightclub in GTA: Online. There are several factors that you should keep in mind when picking a location. These are:

Highway Access Aircraft Spawns Accessibility of vehicles Price Look

Several forums on the internet have had extensive discussions about the feasibility of every Nightclub. The following have subsequently been declared as the best Nightclub locations in the GTA: Online.

#5 Strawberry Nightclub

Strawberry Nightclub (Image Courtesy: Finn pup)

#4 Vespucci Canals Nightclub

#3 LSIA Nightclub

LSIA Nightclub (Image Courtesy: gameskinny)

#2 Downtown Vinewood Club

Downtown Vinewood Nightclub (Image Courtesy: gameskinny)

#1 Del Perro Nightclub

Del Perro Nightclub (Image Courtesy: gameskinny)

