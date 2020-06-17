Best Nightclub Locations in GTA: Online
- GTA: Online introduced Nightclubs as part of the After Hours update.
- The feature also serves a lot of utility during missions in the game.
GTA Online has seen a lot of content updates such as the Arena War, Doomsday Heist and Casino Heist updates. One of the most notable of these updates was the After Hours update, which brought a series of new features to the game, including Nightclubs.
The description for Nightclubs reads:
"Nightclubs are a way for players to make legitimate income in GTA Online but also act as a Hub for players’ other illegal businesses that they already own via the expandable Nightclub Warehouse underneath. The Nightclub can be customized with a choice of Nightclub Style and Nightclub Name – optional add-ons such as a Light Rig, Storage, Dancers and Dry Ice are also available. Players can purchase a Nightclub from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website from a selection of 10 locations."
Nightclubs are great properties to own in GTA: Online. They not only fulfil players' fantasies of owning a nightclub but also serve a lot of utility during missions.
Best Locations for Nightclubs in GTA: Online
There are a total of 10 locations to pick from when trying to acquire your own Nightclub in GTA: Online. There are several factors that you should keep in mind when picking a location. These are:
- Highway Access
- Aircraft Spawns
- Accessibility of vehicles
- Price
- Look
Several forums on the internet have had extensive discussions about the feasibility of every Nightclub. The following have subsequently been declared as the best Nightclub locations in the GTA: Online.