Is there going to be a Festive Surprise in GTA Online this year?

GTA Online fans have been treated to many new things this holiday season with the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. But fans have sorely missed the snow that usually covers most of Los Santos around this time in the game.

Rockstar Games drops the Festive Surprise every holiday season, which contains the snow weather effects and several cool gifts and bonuses.

However, most of the GTA Online community is concerned whether the Festive Surprise would be part of Rockstar's plan this time around, given the scale of its latest title update. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC will follow a drip-feed style of content drop, with more and more content becoming available in the weeks to come in GTA Online.

Whether Festive Surprise is part of the drip-feed is still to be discovered by fans.

What about the Festive Surprise this year in GTA Online?

Looking back on how Rockstar has handled the Festive Surprise, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the spectacle is still on the cards, albeit a little later than usual.

Last year's Diamond Casino Heist DLC was massive and brought a lot of new content to GTA Online. Yet, Rockstar stuck to tradition and dropped the Festive Surprise only a week later, and the fanbase was chuffed.

However, seeing as how monumental the Cayo Perico Heist DLC seems to be in terms of size, perhaps Rockstar is looking not to stretch itself too thin.

The latest title update had been developed entirely from home, given the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. While that did not affect the quality of content, it certainly raised the challenge level for developing new GTA Online content.

Launch dates of previous Festive Suprise content drops were:

December 18th, 2014 - January 5th, 2015

­December 18th, 2015 - January 5th, 2016

­December 20th, 2016 - January 5th, 2017

­December 19th, 2017 - January 1st, 2018

­December 18th, 2018 - January 7th, 2019

­December 19th, 2019 - January 5th, 2020

Given its proximity to the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, the Festive Surprise is likely to drop sometime in the next couple of days, if it does so at all.