How to get a Vehicle Workshop in GTA Online?

This week's GTA Online update features several discounts for Imani Tech and the Vehicle Workshop, yet some players might not know how to obtain the latter.

It's not its own property per se; rather, it's a part of the Agency that players can purchase. A simple step-by-step guide would resemble:

Go to Dynasty 8's website in GTA Online. Select any Agency property (it doesn't matter which one the player buys). One of the optional upgrades includes the Vehicle Workshop, so make sure to select it and then click on the option to the right (so a checkmark appears). Proceed to purchase the Agency like normal.

It's a similar process for renovating an Agency that the player already owns. It's worth mentioning that this week's update makes it 30% cheaper than usual.

Here is how GTA Online players can obtain the Vehicle Workshop

The relevant part of this week's GTA Online update includes:

"Outfitting your Agency with a Vehicle Workshop — which is 30% off through February 23 — grants access to Imani Tech upgrades like the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-On Jammer."

The main reason any player would want to own the Vehicle Workshop upgrade in GTA Online is that it allows them to use the new Imani Tech modifications.

As it's 30% off, one would only have to pay $560,000 for it, rather than the usual $800,000.

Accessing the Vehicle Workshop

It's pretty easy to modify a player's vehicle at their Agency. Simply enter a vehicle in the garage, and there should be a prompt to access the Vehicle Workshop (the button will vary from platform to platform). The Imani Tech-related items will be under the "Imani Tech" option.

Note: Only a select few cars have access to these modifications. Currently, only the following options can utilize Imani Tech:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Imani Tech

As of right now, there are only two Imani Tech options:

Remote Control Unit Missile Lock-On Jammer

GTA Online players need to keep in mind that they can only have one of those equipped at any given time. Hence, one cannot have both the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer active simultaneously.

The first upgrade essentially allows the player to control their vehicle remotely. It's the more niche option of the two but can be helpful for those who don't want to be in their car whilst moving about physically.

Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents other GTA Online players from targeting their vehicle with homing missiles. Those missiles can still hit the player if it's aimed accurately, but it will require more skill to do so.

