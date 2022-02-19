This week’s update in GTA Online offers several Imani Tech-related discounts

Gamers who still wish to take advantage of the highly versatile and valuable Imani Tech modifications should utilize this week's discounts in GTA Online.

Imani Tech modifications can be divided into two categories:

Remote Control Unit Missile Lock-On Jammer

Players can only equip one modification at a time. The first one essentially allows the player's vehicle to act as an RC vehicle, whereas the second one prevents their ride from being targeted by any homing missiles.

Only a select few vehicles are able to utilize these amazing upgrades in GTA Online:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Interestingly, several of these vehicles are on a discount this week. These modifications and the vehicle workshop will also be available for cheaper than usual this week.

GTA Online's update this week is great for players who still need Imani Tech modifications

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



There are several discounts and other minor news for this week's update in GTA Online. This article will focus solely on the Imani Tech-related information. The following items are on sale this week for GTA Online players to consider:

Vehicle Workshop (30% off)

Remote Control Unit (25% off)

Missile Lock-On Jammer (25% off)

Enus Deity (40% off)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec 30% off)

Enus Jubilee (30% off)

The eligible discounts for this week's GTA Online update

Having access to a Vehicle Workshop is crucial for these upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

In order to make use of these modifications, players must first buy the Vehicle Workshop upgrade for their Agency. It's the only place where one can install Imani Tech. Typically, this upgrade costs $800,000, but the 30% discount reduces it to $560,000.

Both the Missile Lock-On Jammer and Remote Control Unit have 25% discounts. Normally, the Remote Control Unit costs $235,000, while the Missile Lock-On Jammer costs $400,000. Thus, the new prices are:

Remote Control Unit: $176,250

$176,250 Missile Lock-On Jammer: $300,000

These upgrades apply to all applicable vehicles that can utilize Imani Tech, not just the cars on sale this week.

The Enus Deity has a generous discount this week in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a related note, three cars on sale can use these modifications; these are their prices for this week:

Enus Deity: $1,107,000

$1,107,000 Enus Deity (Trade Price): $830,250

$830,250 Enus Jubilee: $1,155,000

$1,155,000 Enus Jubilee (Trade Price): $866,250

$866,250 Patriot Mil-Spec: $1,197,000

$1,197,000 Patriot Mil-Spec (Trade Price): $897,750

The following cars can utilize Imani Tech but have no discount this week:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Dewbauchee Champion

How to install Imani Tech upgrades

Here is how GTA Online players can get these upgrades:

Enter one of the few vehicles that can equip these upgrades in the Agency's garage. Press the relevant button to bring up the modifications (for example, it's 'E' on PC). Scroll down to "Imani Tech" and select it. Purchase either the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-On Jammer. GTA Online players must choose one, as they can't have both.

Both the Remote Control Unit and the Missile Lock-On Jammer are great utility options that helps make the few vehicles that can use them much better than other similar cars.

The former upgrade basically gives the player all of the advantages of an RC vehicle, except whenever the player wants. It's useful for scouting and getting around the map without being noticed.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is essentially an anti-griefing tool that prevents homing missiles from targeting the driver. It's not as useful in a PVE setting, but it's beneficial against low-skill players who overly rely on their homing missiles to do all of the hard work.

