What is Imani Tech in GTA Online: List of upgrades and eligible cars

The Contract DLC for GTA Online has brought a host of new content. Gamers are pleased with Dr Dre's addition to the Grand Theft Auto Universe and are enjoying the new Agency Missions.

The update also brought along a bunch of new cars and customization aspects. This is common for most DLC drops made by Rockstar, but these vehicles are like none in the game. They bring a much-awaited feature that was highly requested for quite some time.

What is Imani Tech in GTA Online?

The DLC brings additional property that players can buy, called the Agency. The property houses a 20-car garage, an office, an armory, living quarters, and an in-house vehicle workshop.

Well, this isn't the usual vehicle workshop players are used to. It has a special customization subset called Imani Tech, enabling players to install special upgrades into specific cars.

The two special upgrades are the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-on Jammer. The Remote Control Unit transforms an owned car into a life-sized RC car. The Missile Lock-on Jammer prevents missiles from locking on. Both upgrades cannot be simultaneously active on a singular vehicle.

These do come for $235,000 and $400,000, respectively. Life in GTA Online is tough with Oppressor and chopper griefers all around, and the Imani Tech upgrades make life a lot easier.

Imani Tech compatible vehicles

The Contract DLC also brought with it a bunch of new cars in GTA Online. Some of these new vehicles are Imani Tech compatible. Here's the list.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX is more than worthy of all the praise [Image via GTAForums]

The Buffalo STX is a stunning car and costs $2,150,000. The stock and trade prices for this vehicle are $1,612,500, respectively.

2) Dewbauchee Champion

The Champion earns its name in every aspect [Image from Reddit/gtaonline]

The Champion is a very well rounded vehicle in GTA Online, which is fast and easy to handle. The stock and trade prices for this vehicle are $2,995,00 and $2,246,250, respectively.

3) Enus Deity

A Deity in every sense of the word [Image via GTAForums]

The Deity is a four-door sedan and a fast one at that. The stock and trade prices are $1,845,000 and $1,383,750 respectively.

4) Enus Jubilee

Luxury, Speed and Class combined [Image via Twitter]

The Jubilee is a luxury sports SUV and is a definite head turner. The stock and trade prices are $1,650,000 and $1,237,500 respectively.

Gamers who want to save cash can unlock the trade prices for these vehicles by buying the Agency or completing a VIP Contract.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha