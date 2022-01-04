GTA Online should add more VIP contracts to The Contract DLC for players to experience new and exciting jobs and expand their agencies. If more VIP contracts were added, it would give F. Clinton & Partner more work and a chance to build on their stellar reputation.

Many members of the GTA community are waiting to see if there will be any news about new and exciting VIP contracts coming to The Contract DLC. This article makes a case for why Rockstar should add more VIP contracts to The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

VIP contracts could re-shape the GTA Online meta

All the potential big VIP contract artists (Image via Sportskeeda)

Given the new big-name musicians that have appeared in the new music in GTA Online, it would make sense for some of these artists to seek help from F. Clinton & Partner.

Some fan-favorite artists appear on the radio but not in the game. The biggest names have to be Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Busta Rhymes and Ice Cube, who can be heard rapping with Dr. Dre on the radio in GTA Online.

Ice Cube has been one of Dr. Dre's oldest friends since they were in the rap group N.W.A. Many players think that it would make sense for Dr. Dre to recommend F. Clinton & Partner to his music industry associates. This would be the best way to guarantee that players receive the most prominent stars for future VIP contracts.

But it's not just the biggest real-life rappers and musicians that deserve a place in the game. GTA San Andreas also introduced players to a couple of rappers as characters in the franchise, OG Loc and Madd Dogg.

ЯVS Umana   @UmanaFNBR In GTA online the contract you can hear the security guard mentioned Jeffrey/OG Loc and Madd Dogg from GTA SA In GTA online the contract you can hear the security guard mentioned Jeffrey/OG Loc and Madd Dogg from GTA SA https://t.co/cBnCXRKaSs

These old GTA stars have been mentioned in The Contract DLC, giving players hope that they could still be future clients.

There should be more GTA artists in The Contract DLC

Videos of OG Loc and Madd Dogg have been showing up online rapping in Dr. Dre's studio. While these are fan-made, they raise several questions as to whether players might see the return of these characters.

GTA Online fans on social media have been speculating who the next VIP client could be. Many players feel there are clues hidden in GTA Online that hint at the return of rappers from past GTA games.

GTA Online fans have also noted that Franklin wants to work with Rosalia, the Spanish singer-songwriter who is a presenter on MOTOMAMI Los Santos. Since Rosalia is already a new voice in the game, many GTA fans believe that she could be the next VIP client of F. Clinton & Partner.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen