GTA Online references Madd Dogg and OG Loc in The Contract

GTA Online players may be surprised to find out that Madd Dogg and OG Loc are mentioned in The Contract update.

Madd Dogg and OG Loc were prominent characters in GTA San Andreas. Their wildly different rap careers went through several highs and lows. Nonetheless, they both managed to break through the 3D Universe and into the HD Universe. Both rappers have a star on the Vinewood Walk of Fame.

GTA Online took it one step further by outright referencing Madd Dogg and OG Loc. All the players have to do is buy themselves one of four Agency properties. The Contract DLC goes above and beyond to include various callbacks to GTA history. Madd Dogg and OG Loc just happen to be one of them.

Madd Dogg and OG Loc are mentioned by name in GTA Online newest update

This is the first time both rappers have been prominently focused since GTA San Andreas. The Vinewood Walk of Fame doesn't really count since they are just Easter egg references. GTA Online is different because it brings them up rather blatantly. Here is what really happened in GTA Online's The Contract.

The Agency security guard recalls them

There is a security guard within the Celebrity Solutions Agency. He can be found right behind a computer desk. Players can briefly talk to him for some fun little tidbits about the game. At one point, he may randomly mention a call from a certain somebody:

"See, yesterday I get this call. Squeakiest ******* gangster you ever heard, asking for Mr. Clinton. I was like... "Jeffrey?"

GTA Online players may soon realize that he is referring to OG Loc, whose real name is Jeffrey Cross. The security guard apparently worked for him back in the 90s. Nonetheless, he does hope OG Loc shows up eventually.

That same guard will also bring up a conversation between Franklin Clinton and Madd Dogg. Even someone like Franklin has somebody to look up to:

"Saw Mr. Clinton up in his office talking with Madd Dogg earlier. I gotta say... Mr. Clinton looked kinda star-struck."

Predictably, Madd Dogg is treated with more respect than OG Loc. It's no surprise to anybody who's ever played GTA San Andreas. These GTA Online references do have some interesting ramifications for the game.

What this means for GTA Online

The above video is a modded scene featuring OG Loc, whose character model replaces Lamar. However, judging by recent events in GTA Online, fiction may soon become reality. Perhaps OG Loc will eventually show up in the game.

Rockstar is more willing to feature older characters from past games, such as GTA San Andreas. They've already done so with the likes of Lazlow and Love Fist. It's wishful thinking, but it does leave the door open for characters like Carl Johnson.

However, it should be noted that Rockstar likes to leave references in their game. Madd Dogg and OG Loc could just be Easter eggs for players to find. Regardless, GTA San Andreas players will certainly appreciate the acknowledgement.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

