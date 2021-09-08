Top 5 cars with the most customization options in GTA Online

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as investing in notoriously expensive vehicles and customizing them to your heart's content.

While a number of vehicles in GTA Online offer customization options, few are as modifiable as the ones talked about in this article.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most customizable cars available to players in GTA Online in 2021.

GTA Online: Top 5 most modifiable cars in the game

5) Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Schlagen is one of the coolest looking cars in GTA Online, and is priced at a modest $1,300,000.

Inspired by the infamous Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4, the Schlagen always makes a great case for itself and deserves all the hype in the world.

What makes this car even more desirable is the vast array of customization options it comes with. While the incredibly sleek and graceful vehicle looks sporty enough as it is, players can use the customisation options to bring it to its best possible form.

4) Dinka Sugoi

GTA Online features a number of visually appealing cars but the likes of the popular Sugoi are not released every day. Boasting incredible acceleration, excellent handling and impressive top speed, the Sugoi makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

The various liveries and body parts available can be used to make this car as dashing as possible. Priced at a whopping $1,224,000 ($918,000 trade price), the Sugoi may not be the most reasonable purchase in terms of performance but it definitely makes for a great investment for JDM fans.

3) Pfister Comet Safari

Pfister cars have been in the news before as some of the best vehicles available to players in GTA Online, and the Comet Safari is an exceptionally good one. Based on the Leh Keen Safari 911, it is a great option for off-street racing and comes equipped with front-facing machine guns.

As a custom-built vehicle, the Safari appears to be incredibly customizable even without any added modifications. At $710,000, the Comet Safari is more of an investment than a hefty purchase and definitely a must-buy.

2) Karin 190z

Based on the Fairlady Z, the Karin 190z is one of the finest looking cars in GTA Online and deserves a lot more hype than it seems to have created over the years.

Equipped with an extensive range of customisation options, the Karin 190z is one of the most desirable vehicles in GTA Online and is definitely worth a spot on the player's radar – that is, if they don't happen to have it in their garage already.

1) Bravado Gauntlet Classic

It is nearly impossible to talk about the most modifiable cars in GTA Online without mentioning the Gauntlet Classic at least once.

Based on the iconic Dodge Challenger, players can customize this muscle car as much as they want. The options available for this one never seem endless and the custom variant, priced at a decent $815,000, comes with pop-up headlights.

