Why the Ocelot Pariah still has a niche in GTA Online's races

The Ocelot Pariah is still a good Sports car for certain races in GTA Online, even in the face of a slew of mighty HSW vehicles. This car has no HSW upgrades of its own, so its top speed is significantly lower than the two HSW Sports cars that have them, the Banshee and S95. As a result, some players might not find the Pariah worth it by comparison.

However, there are some notable advantages that it has over its competition. For starters, it's noticeably cheaper than an HSW car. Second and most importantly, hosts of races can opt to disable HSW modifications, meaning that the S95 and Banshee would struggle against the Pariah in that situation.

The latter is the main reason why the Ocelot Pariah can still be good in races, making it a top-tier vehicle on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Ocelot Pariah not the best in GTA Online anymore but can still be good in races

What its event week screenshot looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

There used to be a time when the best three Sports cars worth running in races were the Itali RSX, Itali GTO, and the Pariah. After the next-gen update, that's no longer the case. HSW performance upgrades were introduced in that update, which led to the Banshee and S95 getting certain modifications.

The last-gen version of GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One never got that update. Hence, this particular car is still a must-have option for poorer GTA Online players who cannot afford the Itali RSX. The S95 doesn't exist on those platforms, and the Banshee is a mediocre Sports car that can't compete with the other top cars in this vehicle class.

The HSW performance upgrades are most noticeably in races that predominantly take place on straight roads. Those cars have far higher top speeds than non-HSW cars, so non-HSW cars aren't effective in those situations. Similarly, races with a ton of sharp turns can be challenging for inexperienced HSW users, giving the old classics a slight edge there. That said, good drivers in an HSW vehicle should still do very well.

Top speed compared to the HSW Sports cars

The above video perfectly demonstrates the difference between HSW and non-HSW cars on a straight road. Both the S95 and the Banshee finish far quicker than the Pariah. It's not as if the Itali RSX or any other Sports car would fare much better in this situation.

These are the top speeds of all of the most noteworthy Sports cars:

S95 (with HSW): 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h)

155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) Banshee (with HSW): 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h)

153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) Pariah: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) Itali RSX: 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h)

135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) Itali GTO: 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h)

127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) Neo: 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h)

That's a difference of nearly 20 mph to 30 mph, which is extremely significant in GTA Online.

What you can do to win against HSW cars if you don't own one

This is how you disable HSW modifications (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who own a Pariah can still win in races easily, but they need to be the host to ensure that happens. Hosts can change a wide variety of options before a race begins, with one of those involving HSW Mods. In that section, change the relevant option from Enabled to Disabled. That way, the S95 and Banshee won't be a threat.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can use this method as long as they prefer the older Sports cars.

