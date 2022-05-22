GTA Online’s Grotti Itali RSX is still amazing in 2022

When it comes to sports cars in GTA Online, one could argue that the Grotti Itali RSX is still the king. The first thing that some players will notice is its hefty price. It normally costs a whopping $3,465,000, which could be reduced to a still-expensive price of $2,598,750 on non-discount weeks.

Some vehicles are overpriced when it comes to their performance, but this car isn't one of them. The Grotti Itali RSX has several great traits, such as:

Exceptional speed

Amazing acceleration

Terrific handling

A combination of the previous three characteristics ensures that it feels responsive to your inputs

A subjectively good design

The introduction of HSW performance upgrades does give it some competition (specifically the S95 and Banshee), but this classic sports car still has plenty of advantages.

GTA Online players won't regret purchasing the Grotti Itali RSX in 2022

It feels great for driving around (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Itali RSX is a top-tier sports car for various races and cruising around the GTA Online map. Its top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) makes it the second fastest non-weaponized and non-HSW car in the game. Unlike several other blazingly fast cars, it can also turn quite well and isn't limited to just straight roads.

Some GTA Online players might be worried that they will lose to every HSW car simply because of their notably higher top speeds. However, they should know that they can disable HSW upgrades on races if they're the host. If they're not the host, they can simply leave the race if it's turned on and they don't want to deal with it.

Even if HSW upgrades are turned on, this vehicle has a better chance of coming out on top compared to other cars.

What makes the Grotti Itali RSX so great in GTA Online?

The above video is old, but many of its points are still relevant today. A good example is that this car is extremely fast yet can make turns without losing too much speed.

There are still plenty of fast vehicles today that are bad at tight turns without losing a ton of speed. This point is a huge advantage for the Grotti Itali RSX, especially since the player doesn't need to rely on brakes as much to do so.

Besides this video, there are some other talking points to address. Particularly, it's worth looking at its drawbacks. The only real downsides to this car are:

Exorbitant price

It's not at all useful for PVP situations

Neither point is too relevant, considering that The Cayo Perico Heist is easy to farm, and there are plenty of other great racing vehicles that are poor in a PVP scenario.

It's still very much worth it in 2022 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as non-HSW cars go, the Grotti Itali RSX is still one of the best (if not the best) options for GTA Online players to consider. If it's available at a discount, then GTA Online players should absolutely consider purchasing it if they want a fast and responsive vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

