5 best tuners in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online players got the Los Santos Tuners update way back in July 2021. The content expansion pack came with some of the most beloved vehicles in the game.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC dropped for players across all platforms on July 26, 2022. This update brought back the ability to drift with tuner vehicles, and the cars are in demand once again. This article lists the best tuners in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

5 tuners every GTA Online garage should have

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

JDM cars have always received a lot of love in GTA Online, and the Sultan RS Classic is no different. Inspired by the legendary first-generation Subaru Impreza, this two-door sports car gives company to its cousins, the Sultan and Sultan Classic.

The RS Classic, however, is a tier higher as far as performance is concerned. It is powered by a massive six-cylinder twin-cam engine equipped with twin superchargers. The four-wheel-drive capability makes sure it's quick off the line and great on turf and gravel as well.

Inspired by a rally legend, the Sultan RS Classic also sports many cosmetic customization options to fit the role. There are some unique and interesting liveries to choose from as well.

4) Emperor Vectre

Lexus cars rarely feature in video games anymore, so the Emperor Vectre is a welcome addition to GTA Online. The Emperor Vectre is primarily based on the Lexus RC F. However, it also borrows a few elements from the Toyota Corolla, Subaru BRZ, and Scion FR-S.

The Vectre sports a V8 engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox that powers all four wheels. It may not have the highest top speed but features top-notch handling.

The Vectre also sports many cosmetic customization options, including spoilers, grilles, bumpers, diffusers, and many more.

3) Karin Calico GTF

The Calico GTF is a three-door sports liftback vehicle in GTA Online that fans adore as it is purely based on the iconic Toyota Celica. It is one of the best performing tuners, sporting top-notch handling and speed.

The 2.0 liter turbocharged inline six engine is coupled to a five-speed gearbox that delivers power to all the wheels. Being a tuner car, the Calico sports many customizable cosmetic parts like spoilers, engine blocks, exhausts, and fenders.

The GTF initials in the car's name are inspired by its real-life counterpart, which bears the letters GT Four.

2) Ubermacht Cypher

The Ubermacht Cypher also made its way into GTA Online via the Los Santos Tuners DLC in 2021. As far as looks are concerned, the car is heavily inspired by the BMW M2 (F87). However, its tail end takes many styling cues from the BMW M5 (F90).

The Cypher is a top-level performer, with good acceleration, handling, and top speed. Unlike the others mentioned so far, this car does not have an all-wheel-drive layout, and power is delivered only to the rear wheels. But this doesn't make the Cypher any less of a beast.

In terms of customization, the Cypher has more than just a few options, and gearheads will find themselves spending a lot of time going over their options. One of the liveries featured on the list is inspired by the legendary BMW M3 GTR from Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005).

1) Dinka Jester RR

Widely regarded as the best tuner vehicle in GTA Online, the Jester RR is loved by all fans. Inspired by the legendary fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB), it also takes a few pointers from the Toyota Corolla and the Jaguar F-Type.

The Jester RR is powered by a zippy twin-cam inline-four engine coupled to an eight-speed gearbox that delivers power to the rear wheels. Despite the car not having a four-wheel-drive system, it remains glued to the road even while cornering hard.

The cosmetic customization menu sports way too many features to count, and players can truly create innumerable unique variations of the vehicle.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC brought in a much-needed change as far as tuners cars were concerned. The ability to drift while using the mid-drive speed boost and double clutching is back, and fans love it.

