List of GTA Online cars with anime liveries

An example of an anime livery in GTA Online (Image via @OhhCurly__)
An example of an anime livery in GTA Online (Image via @OhhCurly__)
Alan Sahbegovic
Alan Sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 01:17 AM IST

Some GTA Online players want cars with anime liveries, although the reasons will differ from person to person. If they're genuinely interested in finding a list of all the cars fitting that description, here it is:

  • Blista Kanjo
  • Futo
  • Futo GTX
  • Jugular
  • Nightmare Issi
  • Nightmare Scarab
  • Penumbra FF
  • Remus
  • RT3000
  • S95
  • Scramjet
  • Sentinel Classic
  • Sugoi
  • Sultan RS
  • Veto Modern
  • Zion Classic
  • ZR350

GTA Online players will have to own an Arena Workshop to upgrade the Nightmare vehicles. Otherwise, they can get the other cars' liveries elsewhere. They can also get the livery for the Scramjet in the MOC or Avenger's Vehicle Workshop.

Some related vehicles with anime objects include:

  • Nightmare Slamvan (Ram Weapon only)
  • Shinobi (bike livery)
  • Volatol (plane livery)

Which GTA Online cars have anime liveries?

An anime livery on the Blista Kanjo in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
An anime livery on the Blista Kanjo in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Blista Kanjo details:

  • Default Price: $580,000
  • Trade Price: $435,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
  • Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty
  • Livery Price: $26,789

Futo details:

  • Default Price: $9,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Itasha Drift
  • Livery Price: $25,650

Futo GTX details:

  • Default Price: $1,590,000
  • Trade Price: $1,192,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
  • Livery Name: Itasha Drift
  • Livery Price: $27,930
An anime livery on the Jugular in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
An anime livery on the Jugular in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jugular details:

  • Default Price: $1,225,000
  • Trade Price: $918,750 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
  • Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty
  • Livery Price: $23,939

Nightmare Issi details:

  • Default Price: $1,089,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Bobby Hurricane
  • Livery Price: $38,760

Nightmare Scarab details:

  • Default Price: $3,076,290
  • Trade Price: $2,313,000 (Via Arena War Sponsorship)
  • Livery Name: Nut House
  • Livery Price: $43,320
An anime livery on the RT3000 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
An anime livery on the RT3000 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Penumbra FF details:

  • Default Price: $1,380,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $24,510

Remus details:

  • Default Price: $1,370,000
  • Trade Price: $1,027,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty
  • Livery Price: $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum) or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)

RT3000 details:

  • Default Price: $1,715,000
  • Trade Price: $1,286,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
  • Livery Name: Sword Boy, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty
  • Livery Price: $23,939 (Sword Boy), $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum), or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)

S95 details:

  • Default Price: $1,995,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $25,080

Scramjet details:

  • Default Price: $4,628,400
  • Trade Price: $3,480,000 (Win a round of Hunting Pack (Remix)
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $25,650

Sentinel Classic details:

  • Default Price: $650,000
  • Trade Price: $487,500 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
  • Livery Name: 2D Relationship
  • Livery Price: $24,510
The Veto Modern with an anime livery in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Veto Modern with an anime livery in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sugoi details:

  • Default Price: $1,224,000
  • Trade Price: $918,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
  • Livery Name: Wasabi Kitty
  • Livery Price: $25,080

Sultan RS details:

  • Default Price: $795,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $38,700

Veto Modern details:

  • Default Price: $995,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $25,650
Zion Classic details:

  • Default Price: $812,000
  • Trade Price: N/A
  • Livery Name: Waifu Wheels
  • Livery Price: $23,370

ZR350 details:

  • Default Price: $1,615,000
  • Trade Price: $1,211,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
  • Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
  • Livery Price: $25,080

Note: This list doesn't include unreleased anime liveries like Sword Boy for the Vectre.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Comments

