List of GTA Online cars with anime liveries

Some GTA Online players want cars with anime liveries, although the reasons will differ from person to person. If they're genuinely interested in finding a list of all the cars fitting that description, here it is:
- Blista Kanjo
- Futo
- Futo GTX
- Jugular
- Nightmare Issi
- Nightmare Scarab
- Penumbra FF
- Remus
- RT3000
- S95
- Scramjet
- Sentinel Classic
- Sugoi
- Sultan RS
- Veto Modern
- Zion Classic
- ZR350
GTA Online players will have to own an Arena Workshop to upgrade the Nightmare vehicles. Otherwise, they can get the other cars' liveries elsewhere. They can also get the livery for the Scramjet in the MOC or Avenger's Vehicle Workshop.
Some related vehicles with anime objects include:
- Nightmare Slamvan (Ram Weapon only)
- Shinobi (bike livery)
- Volatol (plane livery)
Blista Kanjo details:
- Default Price: $580,000
- Trade Price: $435,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
- Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty
- Livery Price: $26,789
Futo details:
- Default Price: $9,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Itasha Drift
- Livery Price: $25,650
Futo GTX details:
- Default Price: $1,590,000
- Trade Price: $1,192,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
- Livery Name: Itasha Drift
- Livery Price: $27,930
Jugular details:
- Default Price: $1,225,000
- Trade Price: $918,750 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
- Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty
- Livery Price: $23,939
Nightmare Issi details:
- Default Price: $1,089,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Bobby Hurricane
- Livery Price: $38,760
Nightmare Scarab details:
- Default Price: $3,076,290
- Trade Price: $2,313,000 (Via Arena War Sponsorship)
- Livery Name: Nut House
- Livery Price: $43,320
Penumbra FF details:
- Default Price: $1,380,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $24,510
Remus details:
- Default Price: $1,370,000
- Trade Price: $1,027,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty
- Livery Price: $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum) or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)
RT3000 details:
- Default Price: $1,715,000
- Trade Price: $1,286,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
- Livery Name: Sword Boy, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty
- Livery Price: $23,939 (Sword Boy), $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum), or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)
S95 details:
- Default Price: $1,995,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $25,080
Scramjet details:
- Default Price: $4,628,400
- Trade Price: $3,480,000 (Win a round of Hunting Pack (Remix)
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $25,650
Sentinel Classic details:
- Default Price: $650,000
- Trade Price: $487,500 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
- Livery Name: 2D Relationship
- Livery Price: $24,510
Sugoi details:
- Default Price: $1,224,000
- Trade Price: $918,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)
- Livery Name: Wasabi Kitty
- Livery Price: $25,080
Sultan RS details:
- Default Price: $795,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $38,700
Veto Modern details:
- Default Price: $995,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $25,650
Zion Classic details:
- Default Price: $812,000
- Trade Price: N/A
- Livery Name: Waifu Wheels
- Livery Price: $23,370
ZR350 details:
- Default Price: $1,615,000
- Trade Price: $1,211,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)
- Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum
- Livery Price: $25,080
Note: This list doesn't include unreleased anime liveries like Sword Boy for the Vectre.
