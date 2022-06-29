List of GTA Online cars with anime liveries

Some GTA Online players want cars with anime liveries, although the reasons will differ from person to person. If they're genuinely interested in finding a list of all the cars fitting that description, here it is:

Blista Kanjo

Futo

Futo GTX

Jugular

Nightmare Issi

Nightmare Scarab

Penumbra FF

Remus

RT3000

S95

Scramjet

Sentinel Classic

Sugoi

Sultan RS

Veto Modern

Zion Classic

ZR350

GTA Online players will have to own an Arena Workshop to upgrade the Nightmare vehicles. Otherwise, they can get the other cars' liveries elsewhere. They can also get the livery for the Scramjet in the MOC or Avenger's Vehicle Workshop.

Some related vehicles with anime objects include:

Nightmare Slamvan (Ram Weapon only)

Shinobi (bike livery)

Volatol (plane livery)

An anime livery on the Blista Kanjo in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Blista Kanjo details:

Default Price: $580,000

$580,000 Trade Price: $435,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)

$435,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car) Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Shiny Wasabi Kitty Livery Price: $26,789

Futo details:

Default Price: $9,000

$9,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Itasha Drift

Itasha Drift Livery Price: $25,650

Futo GTX details:

Default Price: $1,590,000

$1,590,000 Trade Price: $1,192,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)

$1,192,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet) Livery Name: Itasha Drift

Itasha Drift Livery Price: $27,930

An anime livery on the Jugular in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jugular details:

Default Price: $1,225,000

$1,225,000 Trade Price: $918,750 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)

$918,750 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car) Livery Name: Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Shiny Wasabi Kitty Livery Price: $23,939

Nightmare Issi details:

Default Price: $1,089,000

$1,089,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Bobby Hurricane

Bobby Hurricane Livery Price: $38,760

Nightmare Scarab details:

Default Price: $3,076,290

$3,076,290 Trade Price: $2,313,000 (Via Arena War Sponsorship)

$2,313,000 (Via Arena War Sponsorship) Livery Name: Nut House

Nut House Livery Price: $43,320

An anime livery on the RT3000 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Penumbra FF details:

Default Price: $1,380,000

$1,380,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $24,510

Remus details:

Default Price: $1,370,000

$1,370,000 Trade Price: $1,027,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)

$1,027,500 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet) Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty Livery Price: $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum) or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)

RT3000 details:

Default Price: $1,715,000

$1,715,000 Trade Price: $1,286,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)

$1,286,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet) Livery Name: Sword Boy, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty

Sword Boy, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Shiny Wasabi Kitty Livery Price: $23,939 (Sword Boy), $25,650 (Princess Robot Bubblegum), or $27,930 (Shiny Wasabi Kitty)

S95 details:

Default Price: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $25,080

Scramjet details:

Default Price: $4,628,400

$4,628,400 Trade Price: $3,480,000 (Win a round of Hunting Pack (Remix)

$3,480,000 (Win a round of Hunting Pack (Remix) Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $25,650

Sentinel Classic details:

Default Price: $650,000

$650,000 Trade Price: $487,500 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)

$487,500 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car) Livery Name: 2D Relationship

2D Relationship Livery Price: $24,510

The Veto Modern with an anime livery in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sugoi details:

Default Price: $1,224,000

$1,224,000 Trade Price: $918,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car)

$918,000 (Complete The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader with this car) Livery Name: Wasabi Kitty

Wasabi Kitty Livery Price: $25,080

Sultan RS details:

Default Price: $795,000

$795,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $38,700

Veto Modern details:

Default Price: $995,000

$995,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $25,650

Zion Classic details:

Default Price: $812,000

$812,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Livery Name: Waifu Wheels

Waifu Wheels Livery Price: $23,370

ZR350 details:

Default Price: $1,615,000

$1,615,000 Trade Price: $1,211,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet)

$1,211,250 (Unlocked randomly every five Reputation Levels in the LS Car Meet) Livery Name: Princess Robot Bubblegum

Princess Robot Bubblegum Livery Price: $25,080

Note: This list doesn't include unreleased anime liveries like Sword Boy for the Vectre.

