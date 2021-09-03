What is the best drift car in GTA Online

Driving is as big a thing in GTA Online as planning heists killing tedious goons, if not more.

The online component of GTA 5 would not have been half as terrific had it not been for all the incredibly unique and diverse vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it.

GTA Online features a great assortment of cars, each more of a beast than the other. From submersible cars to weaponized trucks to flying bikes, GTA Online has it all!

GTA Online wouldn't have been all the rage in 2021 had the game been strictly about blowing cops' cars and plotting petty fights. GTA Online fans are big on high-end, luxury vehicles which play a crucial role in the game's ever-growing popularity.

Drift cars are a popular choice in GTA Online and make for great investments. This article talks about one of the best drift cars featured in GTA Online: The infamous Karin Futo.

Is the Karin Futo the best drift car in GTA Online?

The Futo is Karin's gift to a core demographic that needs nothing more than a lightweight chassis, rear wheel drive and dangerously poor traction to have some good wholesome fun – SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION.

GTA Online features a number of great vehicles but the likes of this incredibly smooth and nimble compact tuner sports coupe are not released every day.

Based on the iconic Toyota Corolla Levin, the Karin Futo is technically one of the very few cars in GTA Online that fall into the drift category. The real-life vehicle it draws inspiration from is a dream to own and a joy to ride.

Priced at a modest $9000, the Futo is unbelievably cheap. It boasts excellent acceleration, great traction and handling that barely seems to require any input. All in all, it provides great performance at a cheap price.

If there's one vehicle players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's the Futo. Not only is it the best drift car in GTA Online, but it's an incredible vehicle that makes for a great addition to the player's garage.

