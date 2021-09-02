Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online in September 2021

The main attraction for many players in GTA Online is cars. Since the release of the Los Santos Tuner update, car fashion in GTA has been soaring to new heights.

GTA Online is a world where speed matters, whether to get away from cops during a mission or win a couple of races. Speed is an important factor that players need to consider while picking a vehicle for the job.

With around 700 vehicles in the game, it can be challenging to determine which vehicle is good for what job. When it comes to speed, it's not very difficult to narrow the list of the current fastest cars in the game. This list does not contain any special cars with a boost.

Fastest cars to buy in GTA Online

5) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R in GTA Online was added to the game as part of the 1.32 January 2016 update on January 28, 2016. The design of the Bravado Banshee 900R is based on real-life Hennessey Viper Venom 1000. The Banshee 900R has a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

It can be purchased in GTA Online from Benny's Original Motor Works website for $565,000. This is a Custom Vehicle, which can be obtained by first buying the standard Banshee for $105,000 and then upgrading it to this custom variant at Benny's Original Motor Works, for a total cost of $670,000.

4) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight in GTA Online was added to the game as part of the 1.46 Arena War update on February 21, 2019. It is based on the Devel Sixteen and the Mazda Furai.

The Deveste Eight can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,795,000. The Deveste Eight has a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

3) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 in GTA Online was added to the game as part of the 1.34 Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update on June 28, 2016. Pfister's 811 design is based on the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera.

The 811 can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,135,000. The 811 has a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online was added to the game as part of the 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update on December 22, 2020. The design of the Grotti Itali RSX is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The Itali RSX can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $3,465,000. The Itali RSX has a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online was added to the game as part of the 1.42 The Doomsday Heist update on December 12, 2017. The design of the Ocelot Pariah is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

The Pariah can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,420,000. The Pariah has a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

