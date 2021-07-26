Principe Deveste Eight in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online has managed to put the Auto back in GTA. However, the game has an already impressive collection of cars, one of which is the Principe Deveste Eight.

GTA Online has its fair share of futuristic vehicles and concept cars in the game. The Deveste Eight is one such hypercar that is based on a real-life hypercar concept called Devel Sixteen. This article will explore some of the major things players should know about the Deveste Eight.

Everything players need to know about the Deveste Eight in GTA Online

The Deveste Eight will undoubtedly draw attention wherever it goes. Its sleek and futuristic appearance almost makes it look out of place in GTA Online. In the game, however, it still drives like a normal sports car.

Some cars, such as the Deluxo, Toreador, and Stromberg, are the stuff of science fiction. They undermine the immersive experience for which the GTA series has always been known. This is not the case with the Deveste Eight, as it lacks any futuristic features.

“It began as little more than a myth: a list of impossible statistics circulating on the dark net. Then the myth became a legend: a few leaked photographs so provocative that possession was a federal crime. Then the legend became a rumor: a car so exclusive no one could confirm it existed in the real world. And now, thanks to you, that rumor is about to become a very messy headline.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Deveste Eight has an average acceleration rate and a top speed of 131.75 mph in GTA Online. Its average traction combined with its long wheelbase places it behind Supers with better handling. This means that the car isn't ideal for tracks with tight corners.

In a straight line, the Deveste Eight is difficult to beat, as it is the second-fastest car in its class. This makes it ideal for Stunt Races, but more maneuverable cars are preferable for regular races.

Deveste Eight Stats in GTA Online (Image via GTA Base)

When it comes to durability, the Deveste Eight can withstand a lot of gunfire. The car, however, is vulnerable from the back due to its large rear windows and massive exhausts. The windows are easily shot through, and if the exhausts are shot at with heavy gunfire, the car will explode.

GTA Online players can buy the Deveste Eight from Legendary Motorsports for a price of $1,795,000. Its appealing design and respectable performance make it a good choice for the majority of players.

