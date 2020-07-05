GTA Online Stromberg: How to get the car and drive it in water

The Ocelot Stromberg is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, due to it being a submersible that can fire off missiles.

It is capable of running underwater, and still be able to fire weapons.

(picture credits: GTA wiki)

Players who have been playing the GTA games since the older days of the 3D era remember their despair when they would lose their car by driving it into the water.

GTA Vice City allowed for your car to drive on water using cheat codes, and that was about it for submersible vehicles in GTA games.

Rockstar Games have upped their game significantly since then. In GTA Online, you can drive a submersible vehicle that fires missiles underwater.

The Ocelot Stromberg is simply one of the most formidable vehicles that you can buy in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Ocelot Stromberg, the submersible car

Ocelot Stromberg

"Can you swim?" you ask, nonchalantly, as you hurdle towards the end of the Vespucci Pier. A moment of airtime later, the cool waters of the pacific are washing the pedestrian splatter from your windshield. The rudder and thrusters are engaged, and your pursuers are lost forever. You turn to the passenger seat, where your once-beautiful date is vomiting uncontrollably in abject terror. Yep, that is why you drive a Stromberg.

Please note: This vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

―Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Ocelot Stromberg can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online. It will cost you $3,185,350 if you do not have access to the Trade Price.

The Trade Price for the Stromberg is $2,395,000, and it can be unlocked after completing the Submarine Recon setup mission as the heist leader.

The Ocelot Stromberg is just as dangerous in water as it is on land, carrying up to 30 missiles ready to be launched. This is a great vehicle to have against those running the Oppressor MKII in Freemode.

