GTA Online Bunker Series Double RP: All you need to know

The Double RP Event for this week is the Bunker Series playlist in GTA Online.

There are a total of seven game modes in the Bunker Series playlist

Bunker Series offers Double RP this week

GTA Online's Weekly Update is live, with the Double RP event for the week being the Bunker Series, an Adversary Mode that was added to the game as part of the Gunrunning update.

To play the Bunker Series playlist, simply follow these steps:

Launch a GTA Online Session.

Open the Pause Menu.

Select "Online".

Select the Adversary Mode.

Look for "Bunker".

You can pick from several different modes in the Bunker Series playlist. This week, every match in the Bunker Series will give out Double RP.

Therefore, if you're looking to rank up quickly in GTA Online, the Bunker Series should be a fun and quick way to go about it.

Bunker Series Playlist in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online: Bunker Series Double RP Event this week (Picture Credits: Foxysnaps Twitter)

There are a total of seven game modes in the Bunker Series playlist in Adversary Modes. They are:

Advertisement

Bunker - Every Bullet Counts

Bunker - Juggernaut

Bunker - Kill Quota

Bunker - Resurrection

Bunker - Slasher

Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part

Bunker - Trading Places

What sets this apart from the rest of the Adversary Modes is the Bunker theme. This means that the deathmatches will take place inside a Bunker, making for a contained experience. It also makes for a faster-paced game and is a great way to make Double RP during this week.

The Adversary Modes are essentially PvP deathmatches that are assigned to you by Martin Madrazo. There are several different variations of the Adversary Modes, including the Bunker series.

Head over to this link to see the full list of updates for this week in GTA Online: GTA Online Weekly Update: Podium Vehicle, Double RP Event and Discounted Content