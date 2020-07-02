GTA Online Weekly Update July 2: Podium vehicle, discounts, and more

GTA Online Weekly Update for July 2 will be live soon, and the r/gtaonline subreddit has come through with details on the update early.

This week's podium vehicle is the Sovereign, a classic chopper that looks impressive.

It is almost time for GTA Online's Weekly Update to go live. The r/gtaonline subreddit has already come through with the leaks, to provide players with early information regarding the update.

GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday that brings a new Podium vehicle, discounted content, double or triple RP events, and more. This is a great way to retain the player base by keeping them engaged with more content.

Although Rockstar refuses to add any new vehicles to the game, it is understandable as the game is in its latter stages right now. Perhaps, more content will be added in GTA: Online when the game comes to the PS5.

GTA Online Weekly Update for 7/2/20

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Vamos LWB

New Contacts:

Wendy

Returning Content:

Independence Day Vehicles

Independence Day Clothing

Independence Day Masks

Firework Launcher

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

ETR1, $997,500

Avenger

Avenger Renovations

Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500

Thruster, $1,375,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000

V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000

Tula, $1,945,000

APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125

Liberator, $371,007

Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

Sovereign, $60,000

Elsa Liveries, 80% Discount

Hangars, 70% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

Facilities, 75% Discount

Bunkers, 75% Discount

Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000

Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000

Swift, $750,000/$800,000

Luxor, $812,500

Yachts, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Down Chiliad, par time of 00:54.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

This week's update leaks were posted by Reddit user u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, and you can look at the original Reddit comment through this link, here.

Staying updated with r/gtaonline subreddit is essential to success in GTA Online, as it regularly posts guides, leaks and more for the game on a daily basis.

