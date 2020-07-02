GTA Online Weekly Update July 2: Podium vehicle, discounts, and more
- GTA Online Weekly Update for July 2 will be live soon, and the r/gtaonline subreddit has come through with details on the update early.
- This week's podium vehicle is the Sovereign, a classic chopper that looks impressive.
It is almost time for GTA Online's Weekly Update to go live. The r/gtaonline subreddit has already come through with the leaks, to provide players with early information regarding the update.
GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday that brings a new Podium vehicle, discounted content, double or triple RP events, and more. This is a great way to retain the player base by keeping them engaged with more content.
Although Rockstar refuses to add any new vehicles to the game, it is understandable as the game is in its latter stages right now. Perhaps, more content will be added in GTA: Online when the game comes to the PS5.
GTA Online Weekly Update for 7/2/20
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Sovereign
- Vamos LWB
New Contacts:
- Wendy
Returning Content:
- Independence Day Vehicles
- Independence Day Clothing
- Independence Day Masks
- Firework Launcher
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- ETR1, $997,500
- Avenger
- Avenger Renovations
- Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
- Thruster, $1,375,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
- V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
- Tula, $1,945,000
- APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
- Liberator, $371,007
- Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
- Sovereign, $60,000
- Elsa Liveries, 80% Discount
- Hangars, 70% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
- Facilities, 75% Discount
- Bunkers, 75% Discount
- Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
- Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
- Swift, $750,000/$800,000
- Luxor, $812,500
- Yachts, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Down Chiliad, par time of 00:54.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
This week's update leaks were posted by Reddit user u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, and you can look at the original Reddit comment through this link, here.
Staying updated with r/gtaonline subreddit is essential to success in GTA Online, as it regularly posts guides, leaks and more for the game on a daily basis.
Also Read: GTA 6: 5 Things Rockstar should Avoid in the game.