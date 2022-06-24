Is it worth getting RT3000 in GTA Online in 2022?

Rockstar Games has just released GTA Online's new weekly update, allowing players to grab a new set of wheels as a Podium Vehicle.

Every week, users try their luck on the Casino Podium to get a new vehicle for free. Everyone gets only one chance to spin it once per day for a chance to win the car of the week.

This week, gamers can win a brand new RT3000 by spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino. However, fans could wonder if it's still worth getting the vehicle in GTA Online in 2022.

Everything about RT3000 in GTA Online

The Dinka RT3000 is a 2-door roadster introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update on July 20, 2021. The real-life Honda S2000 highly inspires its overall design as well as its name.

It's distinguished by its fans for its sporty nature and basic design. The front of the vehicle has a central mesh grille and small circular fog lamps that work when the engine is on.

The car's bonnet area is quite simple and only has the manufacturer's emblem on the front of it, whereas the sides have small elevations coming from the inner edges of the headlights.

The rear of the vehicle, on the other hand, consists of details with a third brake lamp on its boot lid and the manufacturer's logo just below. Each side of the car has black tail lamp housing, each consisting of dual circular units along with the outer red LED lamp and inner white lamps.

Its primary color is applied to the bodywork and overstitches of the steering wheel. The secondary color applies to the lower portions of both ends, with the details on the boot lid and skirts.

The vehicle uses a set of six-spoke rims with low-profile tires in the game.

Regarding performance, the vehicle is powered by an inline-4 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It is capable of good top speed and acceleration, reaching up to 93 mph/149 kmph.

Once it's on the move, the car can quickly catch up to those ahead. One of the strongest suits of the vehicle is its braking, even at high speeds.

It is usually available for $1,715,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online.

Is it worth having RT3000 in 2022?

Even though the vehicle performs well in speed and acceleration, it's hindered by its feeble grip and traction. It usually wheelspins massively on a hard launch.

Due to its relatively poor traction, the car also suffers from massive oversteers and unstable characteristics when taking turns around corners.

On the positive side, despite its poor traction and oversteering characteristics, the vehicle is still considered the best for drifting. Its precise steering allows users to point in which direction the car is moving quickly, making it easier for them to initiate a drift without needing any other inputs.

The crash deformation is also average and doesn't deform too much upon impact.

Even though the car is not recommended as a separate purchase in GTA Online, gamers should win this tuner as a Podium Vehicle this week and add it to their collection.

To conclude, even though so many vehicles are available in GTA Online in 2022, individuals can always win Podium Vehicles and Prize Rides weekly.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

