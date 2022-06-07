Top 5 GTA Online car collections from Rockstar's latest community showcase

The enthusiasm surrounding GTA is an already established phenomenon for the gaming community. Rockstar Games also endorse it and play their part by posting frequent community posts for their fans.

The developers recently put up an article on Rockstar Newswire that contains the ten most unique car collections from the GTA Online community. These collections include everything from personalized Pfister and Grotti garages to an impressive Sprunk exhibit and more.

The collections featured in the post are all exceptional in their own right. It reflects the players' enthusiasm, who have carefully curated their collection to make it look museum-worthy.

The following is a list of the top five GTA Online car collections from the latest community showcase.

5 best GTA Online community car collections

5) A fleet of garnet-red Grotti sports cars by u/c0llucci

A fleet of garnet-red Grotti sports cars (Image via u/c0llucci)

The collection has been curated by Reddit user c0llucci and features Garnet-Red Grottis. The player has also matched his outfit with the vehicles.

Grotti is an Italian luxury land and sea vehicle manufacturer featured in Grand Theft Auto Online based on Italian luxury car manufacturer Ferrari.

The collection features cars like the Cheetah, Cheetah Classic, Furia, and the Turismo Classic, among others.

4) A tribute to the rides of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City by u/Linc_14

A tribute to the rides of Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via u/Linc_14)

This collection, curated by Redditter Linc_14, features classic cars that appear in Vice City, such as the Cuban Hermes, Sabre Turbo, Voodoo, and a few more. He appeared to be in a signature Tommy Vercetti floral shirt.

The collection seems to be a tribute to Ray Liotta, the actor who lent his voice to the character of Tommy, the Grand Theft Auto Vice City protagonist. This collection undoubtedly has a lot of nostalgic elements attached to it.

3) Princess Robot Bubblegum and Wasabi Kitty collection by u/LTGH_Zkittlez

Princess Robot Bubblegum and Wasabi Kitty collection (Image via u/LTGH_Zkittlez)

GTA Online has the widest variety of car collections in the entire GTA series, and it also features cars belonging to the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) category. Due to their greater ease of customization and reduced costs, JDM cars are very popular in tuner culture.

This collection features quite a few of those vehicles covered in Princess Robot Bubblegum and Wasabi Kitty livery. Princess Robot Bubblegum is a Japanese anime series produced by the Red Cloud Tsunami Series that is featured in the HD Universe of Grand Theft Auto. In contrast, Wasabi Kitty Claw is a claw machine minigame featured in GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino Heist.

This collection also features a Sultan RS, a Scramjet, and a Sugoi, among many others.

2) Kifflom collection by u/UhhLikeWhatever

Kifflom collection (Image via u/UhhLikeWhatever)

This is a collection curated by Redditor UhhLikeWhatever, an enlightened devotee of the Epsilon Program. The Epsilon Program is a religious cult led by Cris Fromage and several of his cohorts in and out of the current paradigm. Its adherents are known as Epsilonists. Epsilon is a clear parody of Scientology.

The vehicles are painted an unobtainable shade of baby blue, known as Epsilon Blue, and are not available in Los Santos Customs, thus making them quite rare. This collection features quite a few fancy vehicles from the GTA Online collection.

1) Dewbauchee racing collection by u/AvergaeGamerGuy3000

Dewbauchee racing collection (Image via u/AvergaeGamerGuy3000)

This collection by Reddit user AvergaeGamerGuy3000 features cars from a racing lineup by Dewbauchee.

Dewbauchee is a British luxury automotive manufacturer featured in the HD Universe of the series. The brand is based on Aston Martin and is a play on the word "debauchery."

The collection features vehicles such as the Vagner, the Massacro, the Seven-70, and a few more that showcase British engineering at its finest.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Take a look at a few of our favorite community car collections — everything from personalized Pfister and Grotti garages to an impressive Sprunk exhibit, and beyond...



rsg.ms/c134bdd

In the words of Rockstar, nothing screams success more than a personal garage filled with high-end vehicles, and the collection is an exact reflection of that. The time, effort, and love of gamers for the series are reflected in these collections. Each of them has proved to be worthy of being featured in the article by Rockstar.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

