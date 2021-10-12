ZR350 in GTA Online: All you need to know 

GTA Online features a great assortment of incredibly diverse and notoriously expensive cars, and the Annis ZR350 is a popular choice among fans.

Over the years, Rockstar has released a number of vehicles, adding as much content and diversity to the multiplayer game as possible. While GTA Online is packed to the gills with the likes of ZR350, each vehicle holds a special place in the game and deserves a fair and honest analysis.

This article talks about the ZR350 and why it's worth the big bucks in GTA Online.

GTA Online: ZR350

ZR350 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION:

"The nods of recognition, the pointing, the fanboys passing out in ecstasy. Witnessing the big power ZR350 revving up to tear a hole through an underground parking lot never gets old. And when you burn these tires out, they'll fight to see who gets to breathe in your polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons - because this much clout is seriously intoxicating."

Formerly known as the ZR-350, this two-door sports car draws obvious inspiration from the 1992-2002 Mazda RX-7.

While the vehicle has an impressive top speed and features decent acceleration, it doesn't always manage to surpass its contemporaries in GTA Online and often lags behind most vehicles of its class. The Annis ZR350 top speed has been recorded to be 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

Due to its poor traction, the vehicle often suffers from destabilization. The vehicle is also not very efficient at tackling sharp and sudden corners with ease, which may be a bit of an inconvenience for newbie beginners who are still learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

Crash deformation is also not that remarkable. A few unfortunate mishaps can result in the vehicle seriously damaging its hood and trunk, and depending on the point of collision, the headlights and other major glass components of the vehicle may also suffer considerable damage.

Powered by a two-rotor Wankel engine and a 5-speed gearbox, the ZR350 is an average vehicle at best, but with all its shortcomings, it still makes for a good purchase in GTA Online and is definitely worth a shot.

How to get the ZR350 in GTA Online:

The ZR350 costs $1,615,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online. The vehicle can be customized to its perfect form at Los Santos Customs and LS Car Meet mod Shop.

How to unlock the ZR350 Trade Price in GTA Online?

The ZR350 can be purchased for $1,211,250 when it is up for a discount. Unfortunately, though, the discounted prices for LS Meet vehicles are unlocked randomly, so players will have to keep an eye out for the price drop.

