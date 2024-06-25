Overflod Pipistrello in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online's Overflod Pipistrello (Överflöd Pipistrello) is one of the popular cars that arrived with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC DLC update. It is considered one of the best cars, so gamers may see it trending on the internet. Since the Pipistrello is a bit expensive vehicle, it is recommended to understand more about it before spending your cash.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know about the GTA Online Overflod Pipistrello in the popular multiplayer game.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion.

Overflod Pipistrello in GTA Online in 2025: Overview and stats

The Overflod Pipistrello offers good performance in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Overflod Pipistrello is an electric supercar that often gets featured in the weekly updates for all players. Here are a few things that one should know about it in 2025:

Ad

Trending

1) Overflod Pipistrello: Design

Rockstar Games has seemingly designed the Pipistrello after the real-life Estrema Fulminea 2023, giving it a sharp look. Furthermore, it has also seemingly taken design cues from the following real-life automobiles:

Hennessey Venom F5 : Headlights

: Headlights BMW Vision EfficientDynamics 2009 : Tail lights

: Tail lights Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: Fins

Those who are looking for something aesthetically pleasing will be happy with this car. It looks great and offers incredible performance.

2) Overflod Pipistrello: Performance

Ad

The in-game files reveal that the Pipistrello possesses a top speed of 103.15 mph (166.00 km/h). However, the real performance of the vehicle is much higher than that. According to Broughy1322's review, the Pipistrello can go up to a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h).

Since it is electric, the Pipistrello also has impressive acceleration. It can complete a lap in 0:58.541, making it one of the quickest non-HSW cars in the game. The car is fast and should give you enough speed to get out of sticky situations in the game.

Ad

Moreover, the automobile is apparently made for straight, paved roads. This means you might not get the desired performance out of the vehicle when going offroad. The low ground clearance will hamper its speed. Hence, it is advised to stick to the highways and avoid shortcuts that some vehicles are capable of taking.

3) Overflod Pipistrello: Price

The GTA Online Pipistrello costs around $2,950,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Although it is a bit expensive, it is worth every penny for its looks and reliable performance.

Ad

Final Verdict:

A picture of the car that was teased beforeits release (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Pipistrello also offers a decent number of customization options to make players happy. They can upgrade various parts and tweak the car's performance and appearance according to their taste.

Ad

Overall, it seems like a pretty good supercar in the game that offers both style and performance. While it might not be the fastest car in the online multiplayer mode, it should still have enough speed to outrun a lot of the dangers in the game, thanks to its electric power.

Hence, it is a valuable asset that shouldn't be missed in 2025.

Also Check: Enus Paragon S || Annis Euros X32 || Bollokan Envisage || Ubermacht Niobe

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback