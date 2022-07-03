Unique and forgotten cars in GTA Online: The Obey 8F Drafter

GTA Online has been around for nearly a decade and has amassed quite the fan base. The game receives content updates quite frequently, and all these expansions add new cars to it.

That said, it also constantly pushes previously released cars further down the list in the catalog. Surprisingly, some newer vehicles also suffer this fate, with the Obey 8F Drafter being a classic example.

Obey 8F Drafter is rare but still great in GTA Online

GTA Online's Tuners DLC brought in tons of new cars, and fans loved them all. This also helped players forget about vehicles like the 8F Drafter, released recently with the Diamond Casino and Resort update. It is also a very cheap car, as Legendary Motorsport gives it away for just $718K.

The Obey 8F Drafter is based on the real-life 2018 Audi RS5 and is classified as a sports coupe in the game. The car sports a V8 engine married to a 6-speed gearbox and a front-engine-all-wheel-drive-layout.

The 8F Drafter can reach speeds of up to 117.5 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:03.531.

Although it lacks excellent top speed, it more than makes up for it with its superb acceleration and handling. Some car fanatics claim that the maneuverability mirrors that of top-tier supercars in-game.

Users can truly create something of their own with the options the Drafter provides (Image via Reddit/Kylo_18)

The 8F Drafter allows for a lot of cosmetic customization, and gamers with a knack for creativity can develop masterpieces. To start with, it offers quite a few options under the exhaust, bumper, hood, and grille categories.

The 8F Drafter also lets players apply a few rare attachments like roof-scoops, roof accessories, and wind deflectors, among others. Liveries on this Obey machine are also very unique and good-looking.

The "Val De Grace" livery was mysteriously removed from the list after a certain period, and users who purchase the 8F Drafter now do not get the option. However, drivers who had applied it earlier can retain it until they decide to change the livery, after which it will be lost forever.

Did Rockstar Games try to remake the NFS Most Wanted BMW M3 GTR (E 46)

The Obey 8F Drafter has a livery called "Racing the Edge," which resembles the livery that the BMW M3 GTR (E 46) used in the original Need for Speed Most Wanted. However, the Obey 8F Drafter is not made to mirror the BMW M3 GTR, and it is based on an Audi RS5.

The closest thing to the Beamer from Most Wanted is the Ubermacht Cypher. That said, the Cypher does not have the "Racing the Edge" livery. It has a similar one called the "Negative Speed Demon."

The BMW M3 GTR has attained legendary status owing to its supreme performance and fan following. GTA Online is known for trying to include real-life references along with cars.

GTA Online gamers should spend some time before purchasing a car as they are all quite pricey. Earning money in the game is not easy, and no one wants to keep grinding forever.

That said, just focussing on newer vehicles is a very rookie mistake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far