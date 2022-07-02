The Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online is still available for free

GTA Online players get a fresh set of discounts, offers, and bonuses every Thursday with the weekly update. This also includes a new set of Prize and Podium rides each week.

That said, the Dinka RT3000 has held its place atop the Diamond Casino Podium since June 23 - podium vehicles are won if players get lucky with the free spin.

GTA Online players should make the most of the Dinka RT3000's extended stay at the Casino

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



3x GTA$ on

- Independence Day Land Races



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Business Battles

- Running Back (Remix)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Lester Contact Missions



Free Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute

#GTAOnline Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)3x GTA$ on- Independence Day Land Races3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Running Back (Remix)2x GTA$ & RP on- Lester Contact MissionsFree Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute Podium: RT3000Prize Ride: Gauntlet Classic (Top 5 in Street Races, 3 days in row)3x GTA$ on- Independence Day Land Races3x GTA$ & RP on- Business Battles- Running Back (Remix)2x GTA$ & RP on- Lester Contact MissionsFree Sovereign Bike and Patriot Parachute#GTAOnline https://t.co/DKBOLvdCGN

A GTA Online car extending its stay on the Diamond Casino Podium is very rare and happens only if a major update is on the way. In that case, the entire list remains unchanged.

The Dinka RT3000's case is special because it is the only item on the list that remains un-refreshed. Whether this was intentional or a mistake is unknown at the time. However, considering how great the vehicle is, gamers should be happy with the extra tries they are getting.

Winning a car with the free lucky-wheel spin at the Diamond Casino is not something that strategy can guarantee, but there are ways to tip the odds in one's favor.

Dinka RT3000 performance and customization

The RT3000 was added to GTA Online via the Los Santos Tuners DLC, a car fanatic's favorite update. It is a 2-door convertible roadster classified as a sports car. The car can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1.7 million and a trade price of $1.2 million (via Car Meet Rep).

JDM lovers absolutely adore the RT3000 owing to its inspiration, the real-life Honda S2000. The designers also made sure to apply little or no changes to their appearance owing to the S2000's fan following.

The RT3000 is a tuner car in every sense of the word, as gamers can alter almost every part of the car. However, even after applying performance mods, the car can only go up to speeds of 119.3 mph and complete a Broughy lap within 1:06.967. The stats clearly show that the RT3000 is not built for racing.

The RT3000's many switchable parts let it be whatever it wants (Image via Twitter/Keiran Thompson)

The car also has many options as far as liveries are concerned (Image via Twitter/Keiran Thompson)

The RT3000 has hard-top, soft-top and no-top options (Image via Twitter/LUNA)

At the cosmetic customization end of things, however, the RT3000 shines brightly. Being a part of the GTA Online Tuners DLC, there are loads of options to fiddle with. Users will also be surprised to see a few options like a transparent hood, no front fender, and no bumpers.

The Dinka RT3000 allows players to change a whopping 29 parts and these exclude performance mods like engine tunes and suspensions, among others. The engine and interior sections have four sub-sections each. The car even allows users to change the dials and steering wheels.

Overall, the Dinka RT3000 is a must-have vehicle for any car fanatic, irrespective of whether they love or hate JDM machines. Driving this car is a lot of fun, and that is not the only thing which will turn heads.

The traction on this car has been tuned to a lower setting, which allows the car to slip and slide. It is great to learn how to drift with as the fishtails are easily controlled. The initial wheelspin will irritate the normal GTA driver. To counter this, they can simply alter the stance to 'Default' from 'Lowered' in the 'Interaction Menu'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far