List of JDM cars in GTA Online as of 2021

GTA Online has one of the largest car collections in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the list keeps growing with each update.

Sports cars are the most prevalent vehicles in GTA Online. Out of these, several cars belong to the JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) category. JDM cars are quite popular in tuner culture because of their relative ease of customization and lower costs.

The theme of Los Santos Tuners, the most recent update for GTA Online, revolved around tuner cars. As most players expected, the majority of these cars included JDM tuners.

GTA Online already had a large selection of JDM vehicles. The number has only risen as a result of this update. As of 2021, here is the complete list of JDM cars in the game.

Pre-existing JDM cars

Annis Elegy Retro Custom (Nissan Skyline GT-R R32/R33)

Annis Elegy RH8 (Nissan GTR R35)

Annis Savestra (Series II-III Mazda Savanna/RX3)

Dinka Blista (Honda Odyssey)

Dinka Blista Compact (Honda CRX)

Dinka Jester (Acura NSX concept)

Dinka Jester Classic (Toyota Supra Mk4)

Dinka Sugoi (Honda Civic Type R FK8)

Emperor ETR1 (Lexus LF LC Vision Gran Turismo)

Karin 190z (Nissan Fairlady Z)

Karin Asterope (XV40 Toyota Aurion)

Karin Intruder (Infiniti Q45/I30)

Karin Futo (Toyota Corolla Levin AE86)

Karin Kuruma (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X/2015-16 Subaru WRX STI)

Karin Sultan (Lexus IS/Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI/Subaru Impreza/Toyota Altezza)

Karin Sultan Classic (Subaru Impreza GC8/Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I)

Karin Sultan RS (Lexus IS/Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI/Subaru Impreza/Toyota Altezza)

Maibatsu Penumbra (2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (2nd Generation Mitsubishi Eclipse/2nd Generation Eagle Talon)

Vulcar Warrener (Nissan Skyline GTR KGC10/Datsun 510/Toyota Corolla KE70)

Zirconium Stratum (5th Genration Honda Accord station wagon)

JDM cars added by Los Santos Tuners

Annis Euros (Nissan 350Z/370Z)

Annis Remus (Nissan Silvia S13)

Annis ZR350 (Mazda RX-7 FD3S)

Dinka Jester RR (Toyota Supra Mk5)

Dinka RT3000 (Honda S2000)

Emperor Vectre (Lexus RC F)

Karin Calico GTF (Toyota Celica GT4)

Karin Futo GTX (Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86)

Karin Previon (Lexus SC 300 / Toyota Soarer)

Karin Sultan RS Classic (Subaru Impreza 22B STi)

Vulcar Warrener HKR (1974 Datsun Sunny Custom)

Note: Only sports cars, sedans, coupes, and compact cars were considered for this list.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh