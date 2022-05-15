How to win the GTA Online podium car at the Lucky Wheel every time

With each weekly update, Rockstar introduces a new Podium Vehicle to the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. Some of these are pretty valuable, while others are not. As a result, gamers try their luck at the Lucky Wheel in the hopes of snagging an exquisite car to resell or add to their collection.

However, players can consistently win the podium car and avoid the luck aspect entirely with a simple trick. This page delves into the most up-to-date way to do so, complete with detailed instructions.

Note: Top speed and lap time have been measured by Broughy1322.

Step-by-step guide to winning the Lucky Wheel car in GTA Online

GTA Online gets regular updates which are usually pushed out almost every week. Rockstar switches the podium vehicle at the Lucky Wheel Casino with every update.

The player can spin the wheel for free after acquiring a one-time basic casino membership for $500. However, each account may only utilize it once every 24 hours of real-life time.

Several GTA YouTubers have often come up with a guide on how to win the podium vehicle every time. Here's the latest method to win the podium car:

Players must create a private session to use the Lucky Wheel in GTA Online. The Diamond Casino is their next stop.

Players must interact with the wheel on the casino floor and wait for the 'Use to spin' bar to appear in the upper right corner.

When the choice appears, they must count up to four and flick the left analog stick from 9 to 6.

This is accomplished by rotating the left analog stick leftwards and then moving it immediately downwards.

Players are not guaranteed to win the podium car on every try, and this trick may not work on PC. It should be noted that this has to be done in a private lobby, as the wheel needs to be fresh and unused.

Possible rewards

GTA Online players merely have to walk up to the wheel and spin it to receive one of the many possible rewards. Since there are only 20 spaces on the wheel, each reward has a 5% chance of being given away, which are:

RP (25% chance)

2,500

5,000

7,500

10,000

15,000

Cash (20% chance)

$20,000

$30,000

$40,000

$50,000

Chips (20% chance)

10,000

15,000

20,000

25,000

Clothing (20% chance)

145 items of clothing from various content updates

Vehicle Discount (5% chance)

10% off

Mystery (5% chance)

Chosen from a larger range of gifts

Vehicle (5% chance)

Podium Prize Ride

This week's podium car

This week in GTA Online, players will be able to win an Ocelot Ardent from the Lucky Wheel. As a sports car, the Ardent is a worthy vehicle with impressive acceleration, braking, and handling. It usually costs $1,150,000 and has a resale value of $690,000.

It has a top speed of 117.75 mph and is the fourth-fastest car in the Sports Classics category, with a recorded lap time of 1:05.234. Ardent can be equipped with two front-facing machine guns, but players will need an MOC or an Avenger to get them.

