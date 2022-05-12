GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for May 12, 2022

Thanks to the Prize and Podium rides, GTA Online gamers will be pretty happy this week. Like every other week, this week also refreshed the list, and the changes are quite good as newer players will get a chance to drive some OG vehicles.

This week, Ocelot Ardent sits atop the Podium in the Diamond Casino. The Slamtruck at the Los Santos Car Meet, on the other hand, features the unique Bravado Verlierer.

Podium and Prize ride revealed in GTA Online May 12

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Verlierer (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: Hakuchou Drag



4x GTA$ & RP on

- Freemode Events



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Motor Wars



Freemode Events Timer decreased, a new event now occurs every 9 minutes.

GTA Online gamers and car addicts will have seven tries to make the Ocelot Ardent theirs. The Free Spin on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino will be grateful only to a few. These few will be relatively lucky if they do not already own the Ocelot Ardent.

The Bravado Verlierer doesn't ask for much from its admirers. This week, it sits atop the Slamtruck as the Prize Ride of the Los Santos Car Meet. To take it home, gamers will just need to finish in the top three spots in the Street Race Series races. This needs to be repeated three days in a row. There's more than enough time to bag this beauty.

Ocelot Ardent

Price: $1.1 million

Top speed: 189.50 kmph (117.75 mph)

Lap time: 1:05.234

The Gunrunning update brought about massive changes to the game in 2017, and the Ardent was a part of the update as well. This is a weaponized sports classic car in GTA Online. The car houses two front-mounted machine guns. But being weaponized isn't its top feature.

The car is based on the very popular and beloved Lotus Espirit Sport 300. It even comes with pop-up headlights and an exposed rear engine head. Gamers can even equip liveries while modding the car in an MOC.

Bravado Verlierer

Price: $695K

Top speed: 195.94 kmph (121.75 mph)

Lap time: 1:05.659

The Bravado Verlierer was added to GTA Online via the Executive and other Criminals update way back in 2015. This two-door coupe is one of the most unique and great-looking OG cars in the game. Newer players might not have even seen one yet.

The car is based on the TVR Sagaris and Wiesmann GT MF. The sleek, swept-back look makes the resemblance quite evident. The car features moderate acceleration but great top speed. Even the handling on this car is top-notch.

Edited by R. Elahi