Is GTA Online's Ocelot Ardent worth buying?

GTA Online's latest weekly update is a mix of triple cash, RP bonuses, prizes, and discounts on various items, businesses, vehicles, and upgrades.

One of the discounts from this week's update that has caught a lot of players' eyes is for the Ocelot Ardent. The Ardent sports a 40% discount on its price tag, making it about GTA $690,000. The original price of the car is GTA $1,150,000.

Here's an in-depth look at the key features of the Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online that will help players make the correct choice.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Is the Ocelot Ardent worth getting in GTA Online?

Design

Given the front-end dimensions, pop-up headlamps, and fenders, the vehicle resembles the real-life Lotus Esprit, particularly the Sport 300.

The front turning signals are slimmer, comparable to the Esprit S4, and the angular forms around the rear quarter windows are evocative of previous Esprit versions.

The Ardent in GTA Online is mainly characterized by its compact body and aerodynamic profile, which incorporates rectangular amber signals, a stretched license plate, and a plastic detail across the width of the car. This detail stretches across the lower section of the bumper with a set of intakes and rectangular fog lamps in the upper area.

Performance

The Ardent has excellent acceleration, allowing it to reach high speeds in a matter of seconds, though not as quickly as some other sports-oriented vehicles in its class.

When turning at modest speeds, the handling is good, with little to no evidence of understeer or oversteer, though understeer is more visible at high speeds.

Braking is also good, with the ability to bring the car to a halt in a short distance and the ability to overcorrect turning if the steering is insufficient to straighten a curve.

However, the car is pretty vulnerable to exterior forces. One of the most notorious elements of the vehicle is its weak windows that can easily break with gunfire.

To combat this vulnerability, the Ardent also comes with two front-facing machine guns. These are fairly effective against players and vehicles with no or light armor, but it fails against heavy armored vehicles, and most players see this machine gun as a useless part of the vehicle.

Conclusion

The Ocelot Ardent gets outclassed by other vehicles that are available in the same price range. However, it does have that visual flair and sports classic look that could be a valid reason for players to own this car.

Many players also believe it is an underrated vehicle that has been overlooked, and the weak performance is not a major problem for them.

Ultimately, players should only buy this vehicle if they want a beautiful-looking car to show off to their friends and not for anything practical, especially considering that the car cannot even go underwater.

Edited by Danyal Arabi