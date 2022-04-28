×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online weekly update for April 28, 2022

Sumo Remix offers 3x bonuses during this weekly event (Image via VanossGaming, YouTube)
Sumo Remix offers 3x bonuses during this weekly event (Image via VanossGaming, YouTube)
Rajarshi Acharya
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 04:24 PM IST
News

GTA Online's latest weekly update has arrived, and it's kind of a mixed bag. There are some decent cars to be acquired from the Podium, Prize Ride, and HSW Ride sections. However, the cash and RP bonuses aren't as great as last week's.

The cars that are currently on discount aren't popular choices among players, but they're still worth buying. There are also discounts on some of the most crucial properties in the game, making this a good week for Grand Theft Auto Online beginners.

GTA Online weekly update offers 3x bonuses and discounts on bunkers, nightclubs, and more

Podium: EurosPrize Ride: Zentorno (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)HSW Ride: Weaponized Ignus (PS5 & XSX)3x GTA$ & RP on- Sumo Remix- Roadgame Versus Mode2x GTA$ & RP on- Client Jobs1.5x GTA$ & RP on- Bunker Sell Missions- Special Cargo#GTAOnline https://t.co/SAe36NudW1

Podium Vehicle

  • Annis Euros (resale value of $1,080,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Dinka Jester Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Ocelot Jugular
  • Lampadati Tigon
  • Dewbauchee Champion

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Sumo Remix
  • Roadgame Versus Mode

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Client Jobs

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • Special Cargo

Discounts

30% Off- Biker Businesses- Bunkers- Nightclubs- Executive Offices- Terrorbyte ($962,500)50% Off- Coquette BlackFin (347,500)40% Off- Adder ($600,000)- Ardent ($690,000)- Omnis ($420,600)- Seven-70 ($417,000)30% Off- Entity XXR ($1,613,500)#GTAOnline

50% off on the following:

  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin ($347,500)

40% off on the following:

  • Truffade Adder ($600,000)
  • Ocelot Ardent ($690,000)
  • Obey Omnis ($420,600)
  • Dewbauchee Seven-70 ($417,000)

30% off on the following:

  • Överflöd Entity XXR ($1,613,500)
  • Benefactor Terrorbyte ($962,500)
  • Biker Businesses
  • Bunkers
  • Nightclubs
  • Executive Offices

How good is this week's update for players?

This week's bonuses are nowhere near as profitable as last week's. However, 3x bonuses on Sumo Remix isn't a bad deal. Players can earn up to $24k per round in this unique but fun adversary mode. If players grind this mode out, it could easily lead to gains of around $150k or more in a single session.

The podium car is one of the best ones ever chosen, as it's taken straight from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. While the Euros isn't the best car from the DLC, it's still a pretty decent one. Meanwhile, next-gen edition players will get the opportunity to win the Weaponized Ignus, possibly the most coveted HSW car in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's still a 1.5x bonus on Bunker Sell missions and Special Cargo, which is a good option for making some money with regular grinding.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी