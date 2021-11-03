The Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Ocelot Ardent has been in the news before as one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online. This classic two-door coupe was added to GTA Online in August 2017, during the Ardent Week event. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $690,000.

This article talks in more detail about the Ocelot Ardent and why players should keep it on their radar in 2021.

GTA Online: Why the Ocelot Ardent is a prudent purchase

Warstock Cache & Carry have described the vehicle as:

It's a rare car that allows you to be perfectly composed, effortlessly suave and extraordinarily violent all at the same time - and yet, somehow, the Ardent does all that and more. Behind the wheel of this masterpiece there's nothing you can't do: lose your pursuers, pop the dual machine guns, gun down the survivors, drop a pithy remark, open the champagne, have a quickie, drive into the sea, realize you've made a terrible mistake, and swiftly drown.

GTA Online features a number of great two-door coupes, but the likes of Ardent are seldom added to the game.

Not only does the vehicle absolutely smash it in the looks department, but it also makes a great case for itself on the fast-track. Its acceleration is beyond impressive, reaching great speed in a matter of seconds.

The Ardent's handling is also quite impressive. It doesn't cause understeering or oversteering when tackling sharp and abrupt corners. It has also been noted for its impeccable brake system.

At high speeds, however, it does tend to produce a little understeer but that shouldn't be a problem in the hands of a skilled driver.

The Ocelot Ardent (Image via Rockstar Games)

Powered by a V8 engine, it is a must-have. It also comes equipped with devastating machine guns like those of the Blazer Aqua and the Ruiner 2000. This provides the players with a solid defense against impromptu attacks and hostile griefers, both of which are fairly common in GTA Online.

Where can the vehicle be customized?

The Ardent can be customized to its perfect form at Los Santos Customs and other mod shops in GTA Online. However, the vehicle's liveries can only be purchased in a Mobile Operations Center or Avenger Vehicle Workshop.

