Peyote Gasser in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is host to so many amazing vehicles, and the Pegassi Peyote Gasser is no exception. In fact, it is quite a special car in some ways. It also looks similar to the real-life vehicle it is based on: the 1955 Ford Thunderbird.

The Peyote Gasser is most likely the final car added to the Diamond Casino & Resort DLC. GTA fans assume this has something to do with the removal of GTA Online from older consoles.

GTA Online players love the Peyote Gasser for its awesome "Muscle Car'' style, which is fantastic to show off.

Peyote Gasser reviewed in GTA Online

Available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $805,000, it is not the cheapest car players might buy. However, it is one of the more upgraded cars regarding how looks can be changed to an almost Arena War-style car.

The main problem GTA Online players have with this ride is that it does not handle very well. The turning and corners of the Peyote Gasser are frustrating. For slick muscle cars, it has disappointed many GTA Online players for not having much better mechanics than some other vehicles.

With a top speed of only 118 mph, the Peyote Gasser is also a letdown on speed. However, its unique gangster-lifted look can help pull off a wheelie, giving racers better speed and take-off at the start of races.

Most GTA Online gamers agree that the Peyote Gasser's handling is terrible, with handbrake turns needing to be executed perfectly. Hence, this car can be challenging to drive.

But if there is one thing GTA Online players love, it is a challenge. The Peyote Gasser could be quite the competitive race car once they get the hang of it.

GTA Online: Customise the Peyote Gasser

GTA Online players can customize the Peyote Gasser to a few different looks. Most of them opt for the engine through the hood, sometimes with no hood at all, and a cool new livery.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The most popular liveries for this muscle car include the original 1955 Thunderbird livery, an American flag livery, and an American bomber-jet shark livery. Gamers can spend thousands of dollars on car upgrades to match their style and impress or intimidate others.

Edited by Ravi Iyer