Top 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online in 2021

Muscle cars are a popular choice in GTA Online. Not only are they exceptionally sturdy but they are also incredibly fast.

GTA Online features a number of great muscle cars. They sure cost a pretty penny but, in the long run, make for quite an investment. This article talks about 5 of the fastest muscle cars players can purchase in GTA Online in 2021.

5 best muscle cars players can buy in GTA Online in 2021

5) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Recorded at a top speed of 119.00 mph, the Ruiner 2000 always makes a great case for itself. It is perhaps one of the most popular muscle cars in GTA Online and doesn't come for peanuts either.

The sleek and sturdy vehicle boasts quick acceleration, great traction and nimble handling. While it won't break any speed limits, it's one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online and makes for a great addition to the player's virtual garage.

4) Vapid Dominator

Inspired by the fifth generation Ford Mustang, the Dominator, as the name might imply, dominates every single fast track in GTA Online.

It comes equipped with a high-torque engine and features excellent acceleration, nippy handling and amazing traction. Recorded at a top speed of 120.25 mph, the Dominator leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust.

3) Sabre Turbo Custom

GTA Online is packed to the gills with a number of great-looking cars, but the likes of the Sabre Turbo Custom have seldom been seen before. Not only does it boast high-end, unparalleled performance, it also boasts awe-inspiring looks.

This incredibly stylish muscle car is recorded at a top speed of 121.25 mph. It has quick acceleration, smooth handling and great traction. All in all, the Sabre Turbo Custom makes for one heck of a buy in GTA Online.

2) Valid Hustler

The Hustler is another incredibly fast and sturdy vehicle that rules the fast track in GTA Online and makes a great case for itself.

It is quick, easy to handle and remarkably stylish. Recorded at a top speed of 121.25 mph, the Hustle is one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online.

1) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

It's nearly impossible to talk about the best muscle cars in GTA Online without raving about the Hellfire. Recorded at a top speed of 125.25 mph, Hellfire is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online. Boasting nippy handling, mind-blowing acceleration and great traction, Hellfire is one of the most iconic vehicles in GTA Online and is worth all the big bucks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji