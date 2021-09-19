5 of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online

SUVs aren't always known for their speed on GTA Online, but some of the fastest ones can be surprising.

These sports utility vehicles are quite popular. It offers a boxed design that is perfect for travel, and GTA Online players will find it useful as a getaway vehicle. SUVs offer great top speed and acceleration. Coupled with that, most of them are incredibly cheap to buy.

YouTuber Broughy1322 has accurately tested every single vehicle in GTA Online. As a result, the top speed will be different than what the in-game speedometer says. This will be measured by miles per hour (mph). GTA Online players can use this guide to find the fastest SUVs.

Five of the fastest GTA Online SUVs

5) Gallivanter Baller LE (108.75 mph)

The Baller LE is perfect for tight budgets. Despite its status as a luxury SUV, it only costs $149,000. It has impressive stats both on and off the road. GTA Online players can make good use of its power and traction. The only real issue with the Baller LE is its ground clearance.

4) Vapid Contender (109 mph)

Here is one of the more unique SUVs at only $250,000. Contenders largely resemble pickup trucks. It has a good amount of durability to go with its speed. It can withstand decent punishment.

Sadly, this is one of the weakest SUVs in terms of performance. For some reason, this vehicle cannot handle itself off the road. GTA Online players should mainly use it within Los Santos. At the very least, it has good top speed.

3) Übermacht Rebla GTS (123.50 mph)

The Rebla GTS has a huge lead over most SUVs. It boasts a top speed of 123.50 mph. Unfortunately, it's one of the most expensive at $1,175,000.

It's a competitive SUV mostly used in street races. With a few armor upgrades, it can withstand most crashes. It will be useful in tighter corridors where crashes are more frequent or unavoidable. The Rebla GTS can also use its acceleration to get back into the race.

2) Lampadati Novak (126 mph)

The Novak is arguably one of the best SUVs. Its top speed is second only to the Pegassi Toros. However, it's more expensive with a price of $608,000. The Novak possesses a powerful engine and responsive handling.

This is one of the classiest looking SUVs. GTA Online players should go for it if they prefer style with substance.

1) Pegassi Toros (127.50 mph)

Out of all the fastest SUVs, the Toros is easily the best choice. Its high speed capabilities are accentuated by its good acceleration. The Toros only costs $498,000. This is relatively cheap for an SUV that can keep up with sports cars. Not many vehicles in its class can make that claim.

The main downside to this vehicle is its traction and braking. GTA Online players need to be very careful when driving on rough terrain.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

