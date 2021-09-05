5 fastest off-road cars in GTA Online

When GTA Online players need to get from one desert area to the next, they can rely on the fastest off-road cars.

Off-road cars are perfect for rocky terrain. Due to the larger wheels, they are capable of going off the road. GTA Online players know how difficult it is to traverse Blaine County at times. Most of it is a desert landscape. Off-road cars are more than helpful, especially if they go fast.

Broughy1322 tested the top speed of each car. Note that this article only covers vehicles with four wheels. Otherwise, the BF400 would be the fastest at 137 miles per hour. Since it's a dirt bike, it cannot be classified as an off-road car.

Five of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online

5) Kamacho (116.75 mph)

Here is the Kamacho, one of the cheaper off-road cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Kamacho is the cheapest off-road car on this list. It goes for a measly $345,000. This utility truck was part of the Doomsday Heist.

It's one of the more capable off-road cars. Due to high torque, it has the ground clearance to move across heavy terrain. It's a heavy vehicle, but it carries itself with good handling. GTA Online players should add bull bars to protect the front engine.

4) Brawler (117.5 mph)

This rally vehicle is perfect for desert treks (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brawler is a classic rally vehicle. Its price is $715,000. Players will recognize it for its unique shape and design.

As expected of most off-road cars, the Brawler has good handling. It performs well on multiple surfaces (concrete, desert, rocks, etc.). The Brawler is one of the fastest vehicles of its class.

Sadly, it offers some of the worst braking mechanics of GTA Online. It takes a while before it comes to a complete stop.

3) Apocalypse Sasquatch (121.5 mph)

That is one big monster truck (Image via Rockstar Games)

This hulking vehicle is part of the Arena Wars update for GTA Online. Players can purchase it for $1,530,875.

Like most Arena War vehicles, this monster truck can be modified. Deadly weaponry and heavy armor make it a force to be reckoned with. GTA Online players will easily run over most enemy vehicles. They can also use jump boosts to get around the area.

2) Vagrant (122.5 mph)

This buggy is made for traveling off the road (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vagrant is a buggy made for dunes and beaches. GTA Online players can buy it for $2,214,000.

Excellent acceleration allows players to reach top speed in no time. The Vagrant is a suitable vehicle for off-road races. However, it is rather lightweight. Players will have to rely on sharp turns. There is also a lack of protection.

1) Apocalypse Brutus (123.5 mph)

The Arena War update has been generous to off-road cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is yet another off-road car from the Arena War update. With a hefty price tag of $2,666,650, it's the most expensive vehicle on this list. The Apocalypse Brutus lives up to its name as a brute.

In terms of performance, it can be not very reassuring. It does boast the highest top speed of any off-road car. However, its low acceleration does limit its potential. The Apocalypse Brutus is best used with modifications.

GTA Online players can customize it with powerful weaponry, such as rams and machine guns. They can also add jumping mods for better mobility.

This article reflects the writer's personal views.

