GTA Online weekly update for May 12, 2022

GTA Online has reintroduced 4x bonuses with this week's update, but the events and rewards aren't very attractive. The bonuses are for Freemode Events and Motor Wars, both of which aren't popular choices in the community.

The prize ride and podium vehicle are both underwhelming, and the discounts aren't really worth it for most people. Here's a full rundown of this week's update with all the necessary details.

GTA Online brings 4x bonuses to Freemode events and decreases their cooldown timer

Podium Vehicle

Ocelot Ardent (resale value of $690,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Bravado Verlierer (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Pfister 811

Declasse Mamba

Pegassi Toros

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

Time Trials

Time Trial - Route 68

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial - La Fuente Blanca

Bonus GTA$ and RP

Fans disappointed with this week's update

As expected, players aren't quite happy with the latest update. There just isn't enough incentive to win anything this week, and the discounts aren't very exciting either. The Ardent is a good car to win, but it's not exceptional. It was being offered at a discount near the end of last month. The Verlierer Prize Ride is quite the letdown as it's an average-performing car that costs less than a million dollars if bought.

The RC Tank and Scramjet are quite fun to try out and are currently on sale. Freemode Events are random events that allow players to participate in various game modes without waiting for loading screens or joining jobs. There must be at least three active players in a session for a Freemode Event to be playable. There is usually a 20-minute cooldown period before the next activity is launched, but it's been reduced to 9 minutes this week.

Edited by Danyal Arabi