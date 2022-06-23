GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for June 23, 2022

GTA players arrive at yet another Thursday and are all set to see the new weekly update. This week will refresh the cars on the Casino Podium and Car Meet Slamtruck. Additionally, players will also get a new set of bonus missions, game modes, and discounts.

This week, it's Dinka RT 3000 on the Diamond Casino Lucky Spin and Vapid FMJ atop the Slamtruck at the Los Santos Car Meet.

Luck and Skill shall determine whether GTA Online players can get these beauties

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports



3x Rep on Tuner Activities

Like every other week, this time too, GTA Online players will have seven chances to win the Podium Vehicle. Dinka RT3000 is a great car that was released with the Los Santos Tuners DLC in 2021.

The Los Santos Car Meet, on the other hand, features the Vapid FMJ up for grabs. Gamers need to finish within the top three of the Pursuit Series Races for five days in a row to take this beast home.

FMJ is an OG vehicle and was released in 2016 along with Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC. Players can try infinite times, winning this should not be that tough.

Dinka RT3000

RT3000 in GTA Online is a two-door roadster based on the real-life Honda S2000, hence the similar name. Rockstar Games made sure to design it really similar to the S2000 owing to its popularity in the Tuners community.

The RT3000 sports an inline-4 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and a front-engine-rear-wheel-drive layout. The car can go up to speeds of 119.3 mph and also complete a lap within 1:06.967, according to Broughy1322.

As the stats clearly show, this is not a car to go racing down the street or visit a track with. It is still a hugely popular vehicle in the car community owing to its superior lineage. RT3000 is great for drifting as well.

Vapid FMJ

The DLC, Further Adventures in Finance and Felony, completely changed how GTA Online is played and brought in the Vapid FMJ. This two-door supercar is based on the real-life 2017 Ford GT while also taking a few cues from the Aston Martin Vulcan and Ferrari 488 Pista.

The beauty is powered by a twin-cam V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that can propel it to 125mph. FMJ features a rear-mid-engine-rear-wheel-drive layout. According to GTA car fanatic Broughy, a lap can be completed within 1:01.795.

The FMJ isn't quite top-tier when it comes to racing, but it was released way back in 2016. There are vehicles added with every DLC and the newer ones are almost always better. Still, FMJ is a fun car to drive around in.

