GTA Online upcoming Prize Rides and Podium Vehicles list

Rockstar Games releases weekly updates for GTA Online, giving the players a chance to win some iconic vehicles and add to their collection.

GTA insider Tez2 has shared an update on Twitter about the potential vehicles that could be on the prize list next month. According to him, players will have a chance to win the Zion Classic and the Granger 3600LX as the Prize Ride in the coming weeks. The Podium Vehicle list would include three different vehicles, namely, RT3000, Sugoi, and Cinquemila.

- Zion Classic and Granger 3600LX added to Prize Ride List.



- RT3000, Sugoi and Cinquemila added to Podium Vehicle List.

With that being said, let's learn more about these vehicles in this article.

GTA Online Prize Rides' list for next month

1) Zion Classic

The 2-door coupe manufactured by Ubermacht takes inspiration from the first generation (E24) BMW M6. The Zion Classic is powered by an Inline-4 engine with throttle bodies that are linked to a 4-speed gearbox and power the rear wheels, much like the Futo and Sentinel Classic.

It is equipped with a single-cam V8 when upgraded with the "Triple Intake Kit" modification; an aesthetic change that has no bearing on performance. The maximum speed of this coupe is 122.18 miles per hour.

The Zion Classic is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $812,000 in the game.

2) Granger 3600LX

The SUV-style civilian vehicle, Declasse Granger 3600LX, is based on the real-life eleventh generation Chevrolet Suburban (GMTK2YC).

The engine is a powerhouse single-cam V8 with an extremely stable 4x4 design and a 4-speed transmission, with a maximum speed of 96.75 miles per hour. This includes additional modifications to stand out in order to make up for the somewhat slow pace.

The best part is that the car can accommodate up to eight individual gamers, making it the ideal getaway vehicle for huge criminal enterprises.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,380,000 or $1,035,000 when a leader has completed five Security Contracts.

GTA Online Podium Vehicles' list for next month

1) RT3000

Dinka RT3000 is a 2-door roadster civilian car and is based on a real-life Honda S2000 roadster. It appears to be an AP1 model that was originally made available in 1999.

The RT3000 is propelled by an inline-4 engine with a pod filter on the inlet manifold, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. The vehicle has good acceleration and can reach a top speed of a maximum of 119.25 mph. It can easily catch up to the vehicles ahead of it but has a propensity to wheelspin at launch, which counters its exceptional acceleration.

It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,715,000 in GTA Online.

2) Sugoi

Dinka Sugoi is a 5-door hatchback civilian car. It is based on the Honda Civic Type R FK8. According to the cover, the Sugoi has a V8 engine that drives the front wheels with a 6-speed gearbox. It accelerates reasonably well, reaching a respectable top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h).

The vehicle handles respectably for a four-seater vehicle at normal speeds but isn't very adept at high-speed curves. Despite having a front-wheel drive, it fishtails erratically in curves at high speeds and exhibits significant wheel spin during takeoff.

It is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,224,000 in GTA Online. Players can also purchase it for $918,000 after completing the Diamond Casino Heist as the Heist Leader and using the Sugoi as a getaway vehicle.

3) Cinquemila

Lampadati Cinquemila is a luxury 4-door sedan. It has a sporty design and takes inspiration from the real-life 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156).

The front fascia's configuration and the vents below the lights are similar to those on the 2020 Jaguar F-Type (X152), while the inward-bent grille has a similar design to the 2014 Maserati Alfieri's sharp features.

The vehicle is powered by a V-shaped W12 engine, has an 8-speed gearbox, and powers the rear wheels. Based on information from the game files, the Lampadati Cinquemila has a top speed of 154 km/h.

Cinquemila is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $1,740,000 in GTA Online.

With Rockstar Games releasing the prizes for GTA online every week, players are advised to wait for an official confirmation regarding the vehicle list.

