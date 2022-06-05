Rockstar showcases impressive fan-made GTA Online car collection

GTA Online devs, Rockstar Games, put out frequent community posts for fans to go through. The company recently posted an article featuring unique car collections curated by the players of the game.

All the garages featured in the post are unique and extraordinary in their own way. The players took a lot of time and effort to gather and customize the cars. Hats off to them, and a massive thanks to Rockstar for the shoutout.

Rockstar features some awesome player garages from GTA Online

Take a look at a few of our favorite community car collections — everything from personalized Pfister and Grotti garages to an impressive Sprunk exhibit, and beyond...



Rockstar Games recently gave a shoutout to a few players with awesome car collections via Twitter. The NewsWire community post shows off ten unique player garages that have been crafted with the utmost perfection.

Hot Rod Collection by Drdingle92

The cover picture of the post features this hot rod car collection created by Drdingle 92. The collection features multiple muscle and hot rod cars sporting the flames livery in varying colors.

One user commented saying, "Nice. I play this game mostly for the vehicles and having a garage like this feels like collecting Hot Wheels which you can actually drive." The garage features cars like the Buccaneer Custom, Hermes, Hustler, and Drift Yosemite.

Grotti garage by c0llucci

This garage full of Garnet-Red Grottis was presented by Redditor c0llucci, who also matched their outfit with the cars. Car nerds will love this garage as Grotti in the GTA verse generally features vehicles from luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari. The garage holds multiple Grottis painted in a telltale Ferrari red.

Vice City Garage by Linc_14

The unfortunate passing of Tommy Vercetti's voice actor Ray Liotta has stirred the OG fanbase a lot. Linc_14 pays their tribute to the great actor by featuring a garage full of cars from Vice City while wearing a signature Tommy Vercetti floral shirt.

Princess Robot Bubblegum and Wasabi Kitty Garage by LTGH_Zkittlez

The GTA Online car community also houses many JDM car fans, featuring exceptional tuners. The Los Santos Tuners DLC brought in many greats from that space. This garage features some of those vehicles covered in an anime-themed livery.

Sprunk garage by TheRealZlamal

Not all vehicles in the game have access to liveries, but the ones that do, have too many to choose from. It is easy to get overwhelmed and opt for clean racing stripes or stand-out designs like the split camo. OG fans of the series, however, like to throw it back to brands like Sprunk, which has been a part of it since the 3D era.

Los Santos' Downtown Cab Co. themed garage by drlqnr

Speaking of brands, players like drlqnr like to be vocal for locals, as is evident from their garage full of vehicles sporting the colors of the Downtown Cab Co. However, quite a few gamers have mentioned the Vault-Tec color scheme for Fallout as well.

Kifflom collection by UhhLikeWhatever

Clearly, a Cris Formage fan and Epsilon Program member, UhhLikeWhatever's garage, was also featured on the post.

Dewbauchee Racing garage by AverageGamerGuy3000

British luxury automotive manufacturer Dewbauchee points to Mercedes from real life, and this garage showcases a racing line-up that is not far from reality.

Atomic Tires tribute garage by atomiccookie2k

Another GTA local brand endorser was also featured by Rockstar as they sported a garage full of vehicles sporting the Atomic Tires livery. The brand has been in the series for quite some time.

Pfister Garage by TopSecretR35

The last and final mention goes out to a user who filled their garage with great vehicles from the Pfister brand. Pfister, in the GTA verse, points toward German automobile manufacturer Porsche from real-life. The garage features the Comet S2, Comet Retro Custom, Comet S2 Cabrio, and many more.

