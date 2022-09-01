GTA Online weekly update brings Vigero ZX, new races, 3x bonuses, discounts, and more

Today's weekly update for GTA Online is a big one, as it comes with one of the most anticipated drip-fed cars from The Criminal Enterprises DLC - The Declasse Vigero ZX. The game also has six new HSW races for next-gen players to participate in, along with the usual cash and RP bonuses as well as discounts.
The ongoing Cola Wars event has had some impact on today's update, with all cars on exhibit being colored in a Sprunk Green paint job and a new free pair of green shades.
New Vigero ZX released in GTA Online, alongside 6 new HSW races
New content
New vehicle released
- Declasse Vigero ZX - $1,947,000
New HSW races
- HSW - Crossing Paths
- HSW - Dipping In
- HSW - Dockyard
- HSW - Learning Curve
- HSW - Grapeseed Circuit
- HSW - Panic Stations
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Annis S80RR
- Overflod Imorgon
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Canis Mesa
- Imponte Beater Dukes
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Bravado Banshee
- Declasse Vigero ZX
Podium Vehicle
- Ocelot Locust (resale value of $975,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Declasse Mamba (Top 2 in a Pursuit Series race for two days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Grotti Turismo Classic
New Test Track Vehicles
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Pfister Astron
Time Trials
- Time Trial - Lake Vinewood Estates
- HSW Time Trial - North Chumash
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Vespucci Canals
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Hotring Circuit Races
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Hunting Pack Adversary Mode
- HSW Races (Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Request Bunker Research
2x Speed Boost on the following:
- Bunker Research
Rewards
- Green Tint Oversize Shades — login unlock
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Pfister Comet Safari ($355,000)
- Imponte Beater Dukes ($189,000)
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag ($488,000)
40% off on the following:
- LF-22 Starling ($1,650,000 - $2,194,500)
- Annis S80RR ($1,545,000)
- BF Dune FAV ($510,000)
- Bravado Banshee ($63,000)
- Vapid Desert Raid ($417,000)
- Bunkers (+Renovations)
- Bunker Supplies
30% off on the following:
- Gallivanter Baller ST ($467,250 - $623,000)
- HSW Upgrade Costs
New car, triple bonuses, and more
The biggest eyecatcher in GTA Online this week is undeniably the new Vigero ZX, which is both stunning to look at, and performs exceptionally well. However, it comes with a whopping price tag of nearly $2 million, which may disappoint some players.
There are some bonuses that players can take advantage of this week to make more money. Rockstar has also added six new HSW races to the game for the next-gen edition of GTA Online. The Podium and Prize Rides are also worth picking up since they're both beautifully designed vehicles.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki