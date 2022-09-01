GTA Online weekly update brings Vigero ZX, new races, 3x bonuses, discounts, and more

Today's weekly update for GTA Online is a big one, as it comes with one of the most anticipated drip-fed cars from The Criminal Enterprises DLC - The Declasse Vigero ZX. The game also has six new HSW races for next-gen players to participate in, along with the usual cash and RP bonuses as well as discounts.

The ongoing Cola Wars event has had some impact on today's update, with all cars on exhibit being colored in a Sprunk Green paint job and a new free pair of green shades.

New Vigero ZX released in GTA Online, alongside 6 new HSW races

New content

6 New HSW Races



2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Hotring Circuit Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Hunting Pack Adversary Mode

- HSW Races (PS5/XSX)

- Request Bunker Research

New vehicle released

Declasse Vigero ZX - $1,947,000

New HSW races

HSW - Crossing Paths

HSW - Dipping In

HSW - Dockyard

HSW - Learning Curve

HSW - Grapeseed Circuit

HSW - Panic Stations

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Annis S80RR

Overflod Imorgon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Canis Mesa

Imponte Beater Dukes

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Bravado Banshee

Declasse Vigero ZX

Podium Vehicle

Ocelot Locust (resale value of $975,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Declasse Mamba (Top 2 in a Pursuit Series race for two days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Grotti Turismo Classic

New Test Track Vehicles

Gallivanter Baller ST

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Pfister Astron

Time Trials

Time Trial - Lake Vinewood Estates

HSW Time Trial - North Chumash

RC Bandito Time Trial - Vespucci Canals

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Hotring Circuit Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Hunting Pack Adversary Mode

HSW Races (Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Request Bunker Research

2x Speed Boost on the following:

Bunker Research

Rewards

Green Tint Oversize Shades — login unlock

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Pfister Comet Safari ($355,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($189,000)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag ($488,000)

40% off on the following:

LF-22 Starling ($1,650,000 - $2,194,500)

Annis S80RR ($1,545,000)

BF Dune FAV ($510,000)

Bravado Banshee ($63,000)

Vapid Desert Raid ($417,000)

Bunkers (+Renovations)

Bunker Supplies

30% off on the following:

Gallivanter Baller ST ($467,250 - $623,000)

HSW Upgrade Costs

New car, triple bonuses, and more

The biggest eyecatcher in GTA Online this week is undeniably the new Vigero ZX, which is both stunning to look at, and performs exceptionally well. However, it comes with a whopping price tag of nearly $2 million, which may disappoint some players.

There are some bonuses that players can take advantage of this week to make more money. Rockstar has also added six new HSW races to the game for the next-gen edition of GTA Online. The Podium and Prize Rides are also worth picking up since they're both beautifully designed vehicles.

