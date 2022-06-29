Is the Terrorbyte in GTA Online still useful in 2022?

As expected, Client Jobs and businesses can help GTA Online players earn huge amounts of cash. While doing these lucrative jobs, many players prefer to drive the Terrorbyte, which is an armored expedition truck that was added to GTA Online with the After Hours update.

However, due to this vehicle's high price tag, many players might still be doubtful about its usefulness and practicality in GTA Online. This article provides players with all the important information about the Terrorbyte.

Terrorbyte: Everything GTA Online players need to know

What is it used for?

Along with Paige's Client Jobs, the Terrorbyte primarily functions as an operations hub for all 8 business types, including Vehicle Cargo, Special Cargo, M/C Club Businesses (Weed, Cocaine, Meth, Counterfeit Cash), Supplies, and Air Freight Cargo.

On the touchscreen computer within the truck module, which must be used in accordance with a SecuroServ VIP contract, a SecuroServ Organization, or a recognized Motorcycle Club, any of these can be accessed and activated.

Performance

The Terrorbyte performs similarly to the Brickade in terms of speed and handling, but with less acceleration. However, due to its rear-wheel drive configuration and significant weight, this vehicle's suspension is not ideal when off-roading.

It does, however, give adequate capabilities to handle small obstacles and rough terrain. Furthermore, this vehicle can drive through deep water without running the danger of engine damage because of its tall exhaust stack.

Abilities

Both the driver and the cab passenger may control the truck's two Player Scanners (one between the rear spare wheels and one on top of the cabin). These scanners can read players' general statistics, which are shown on the right side of the screen and have a 180-degree motion range.

These devices can scan through walls, hills, and other barriers in general, and have an ideal range of roughly 260m (853ft) depending on the player's position and level. Before the user scans the same player again, the scan leaves a mark on it for around five seconds and is then removed.

The Terrorbyte is updated with Signal Scanners, which have signal trackers to choose the signal of one of the parties' smartphones, during the Client Job "Deal Breaker."

Armor

In GTA Online, the Terrorbyte can withstand up to 34 rockets without exploding, demonstrating its high resistance to bullets and explosives in general. However, it can still be destroyed by the Orbital Cannon in a single shot.

Like other armored vehicles in GTA Online, the Terrorbyte has bullet-resistant glass that offers decent protection from most weapons. Players should still exercise caution because the windscreen is rather broad and armor-piercing bullets may easily pass through it, leaving occupants in the front fully exposed.

Weapons

The Terrorbyte is equipped with a Multi-Lock Missile Battery that can lock onto five separate targets simultaneously and launch attacks in an order determined by the locking-on sequence.

Interestingly, its ability to lock onto enemy players who are on foot sets it apart from other launchers and makes it a formidable weapon at medium to long range. No matter how many missiles were shot, the weapon needs five seconds to reload. However, that reload time is lowered to 1.5 seconds when an unguided rocket is fired.

Features

An optional Turret Station allows access to a Multi-Lock Missile Battery, if the Turret Station upgrade has been implemented. In this, functioning joysticks and a turret camera take the place of typical reading screens, much like the Mobile Operations Center.

When a surveillance drone leaves the signal range, it is deactivated and has a one-minute cooldown period before another can be launched. The optional Drone Station gives access to a drone in a specific region within the truck. There is also an optional Weapon Workshop within the truck that allows players to upgrade some of their standard weapons to their MKII variants in GTA Online.

The Oppressor Mk II can also be modified in the truck's Specialized Workshop, but it is also the only vehicle that can be modified and stored in that area.The touchscreen has a wardrobe that may be utilized in the same way as any other property-owned wardrobe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the answer is yes as the Terrorbyte is still quite useful for GTA Online players in 2022. It is one of the finest purchases a player, especially a beginner, can make in GTA Online since the Terrorbyte's advantages greatly exceed its cost. It features various useful characteristics in addition to having solid defense and armaments.

Moreover, it is the best vehicle a grinder can get in the game because of all the features and abilities it comes with, in addition to its amazing defense against other players.

Players will be able to buy this truck for $1,375,000 to $3,459,500 from Warstock and Carry in GTA Online.

