GTA Online: How to perform Terrorbyte Client Jobs

GTA Online players can make a lot of money through Client Jobs, via their personal Terrorbyte.

Nightclub owners have the ability to purchase this expedition truck for only $1,375,000. Paige Harris will give them a series of Client Jobs, which can only be accessed via the Terrorbyte. It’s a reliable way to collect a few more paychecks.

From now until May 4, GTA Online is giving away double paydays for Client Jobs. They will also earn twice the reputation points. Players have plenty of reasons to own a Nightclub in 2022. Of course, the Terrorbyte is probably the most convincing argument.

Players should know how to perform Client Jobs for GTA Online's Terrorbyte

There are 50% bonuses on Special Cargo and Gunrunning Sales, Double Rewards on Client Jobs, discounts, and more: Climb the Executive ladder in Los Santos by importing and exporting illicit commodities during the final week of special Business Bonuses.

When done correctly, GTA Online players can make good money with Client Jobs. This week’s bonuses make it even better, so Nightclub owners should strike while the iron is hot. There is a lot of money sitting on the table here.

How to access Client Jobs with a Terrorbyte

First and foremost, GTA Online players need to register as a CEO/VIP. This is the only way they can access Client Jobs. Players will also need to be in a public lobby for this to work.

The Terrorbyte will be located in Level B5 of the Underground Warehouse. Players will need to drive the truck outside the nightclub. Whenever they leave the vehicle, a light blue corona will appear on the side of the Terrorbyte. Players can enter the Nerve Center through here.

Once inside, players can access the menu screen from the main computer. This is where they can perform all the Client Jobs for Paige.

A full list of Client Jobs

There are a total of six Client Jobs in GTA Online. Only two of them require another player to complete. Here’s a full list of jobs that can be done inside a Terrorbyte:

Robbery in Progress : Rob a few bank robbers from a randomized location

: Rob a few bank robbers from a randomized location Data Sweep : Hack multiple vehicles on the move and find the right one

: Hack multiple vehicles on the move and find the right one Targeted Data : Track a high profile target via the LifeInvader servers (requires a Drone Station)

: Track a high profile target via the LifeInvader servers (requires a Drone Station) Diamond Shopping : Go to the Vangelico Jewel Store and steal diamonds from a security team (requires a Drone Station)

: Go to the Vangelico Jewel Store and steal diamonds from a security team (requires a Drone Station) Collector’s Pieces : Steal valuable antiques from a security van (requires two players)

: Steal valuable antiques from a security van (requires two players) Deal Breaker: Track down a target via their phone signal and steal their briefcase (requires two players)

There will be a 30-minute cooldown after each Client Job. In the meantime, players can use the Nerve Center to launch other missions, such as the Special Cargo.

It’s highly recommended that players upgrade their Terrorbyte. A fully armored one can withstand over 30 explosions.

Players can also buy a Specialized Workshop to customize their Oppressor Mk II. They can always store this vehicle inside the Terrorbyte.

Take advantage of this week

For the next week, GTA Online players can earn double the rewards for Client Jobs. For example, players who complete Robbery in Progress normally get $30,000 to $35,000. Now they can potentially make $60,000 to $70,000 in just ten minutes.

GTA Online players should take advantage of these special offers while they can. The Nightclub business already offers good passive money. Owning a Terrobyte and completing a few Client Jobs is just icing on the cake.

