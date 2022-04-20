How GTA Online players can upgrade the Oppressor Mk II

GTA Online players can only make good use of the Oppressor Mk II if they fully upgrade it.

Without question, the Oppressor Mk II defines the GTA Online experience. It's a fast, lightweight vehicle that can fly in the air. Players can also blow up their opponents easily, making it a nightmare for public sessions.

With that said, the Oppressor Mk II doesn't start off this way. It needs to be heavily upgraded with special modifications. However, players are limited to a select few workshops. They will need to break into a few banks, since this is going to cost a lot of money in the long run.

The Oppressor Mk II is competitively viable, just as long as GTA Online players upgrade it

Players shouldn't just settle for the base version of this vehicle. Modifications are the only way it can live up to its full potential. Otherwise, players won't have access to homing missiles and countermeasures.

Upgrade the Terrorbyte with a Specialized Workshop

This is the only way GTA Online players can upgrade their Oppressor Mk II. Nightclub owners can purchase a Terrorbyte from Warstock Cache and Carry. This is the same website where players can also buy the Oppressor Mk II.

Terrorbytes will be found inside the underground warehouse basement (B5). To access its features, players will need to have the following credentials:

CEO

VIP

MC President

The Oppressor Mk II can be stored inside a Terrorbyte, where it can be modified with powerful upgrades. However, the standard Terrobyte will not have a Specialized Workshop. Players must buy it from Warstock Cache and Carry.

It will cost a lot of money without the Career Builder mode

If they want those upgrades, GTA Online players will need to grind a bit. The Oppressor Mk II normally costs $3,890,250. However, by doing five Client Jobs with a Terrorbyte, players can reduce the cost to $2,925,000. It's highly recommended that they use this method instead.

The overall cost of this operation depends on the Nightclub. Players can find many different versions on Maze Bank Foreclosures. Upgrading the Oppressor Mk II will require these setup costs, as seen below:

Nightclub : $1,080,000 - $1,700,000

: $1,080,000 - $1,700,000 Oppressor Mk II (trade price) : $2,925,000

: $2,925,000 Terrorbyte : $1,375,000

: $1,375,000 Specialized Workshop: $495,000

Remember, this is just to get started on upgrading this vehicle. It will cost anywhere between $5,875,000 and $6,495,000, depending on the nightclub. These are the most important modifications for the Oppressor Mk II:

Armor Upgrade 100% : $50,000

: $50,000 Countermeasures - Flare : $110,000

: $110,000 EMS Upgrade, Level 4 : $33,500

: $33,500 Homing Missiles: $180,000

GTA Online players will need to spend an extra $373,500 just for these upgrades. It's not even counting the liveries and color schemes. Of course, if players use the Career Builder feature, they will only have to pay for the Oppressor Mk II and the Specialized Workshop.

The results will be worth it

When all is said and done, the Oppressor Mk II is an absolute must-have. With excellent mobility, it makes grinding missions that much easier in GTA Online. This is especially noticeable when setting up the Cayo Perico heist.

Players can also take advantage of the homing missile technology, which is extremely broken.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul