How to participate in a Client Job in GTA Online: A beginner’s guide

GTA Online is an open-world game where players can virtually do whatever they want. For some players, the game is all about getting money so they can buy the latest vehicles, properties, and more. Participating in a Client Job in GTA Online is a nice way to make some quick money for these purposes.

For all the new players out there, here is a guide on how to participate in a Client Job in GTA Online.

A guide to Client Jobs in GTA Online

Client Jobs were added to GTA Online during the After Hours update on 14th August 2018.

Client Jobs are an excellent way to get some extra cash and RP in GTA Online for minimal effort. Players can launch these jobs solo or with a party. Client jobs can only be triggered when players are in freemode.

Step 1: Procuring a Terrorbyte

There is one main prerequisite to start Client Jobs, and in order to get started, players need to buy a Terrorbyte first.

The Terrorbyte in GTA Online primarily serves as an operations hub for all eight business types: Vehicle Cargo, Special Cargo, MC Club Businesses, Resupplies, Air Freight Cargo, and Paige's Client Jobs.

For players to buy a Terrorbyte, they need to make sure they own a Nightclub. Once they own a Nightclub, they can go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website and buy the vehicle for the base price of $1,375,000. While the fully upgraded version will come for $3,459,500, players just need the base model to start Client Jobs. Some Client Jobs will need optional upgrades installed before they become available.

Step 2: Starting Client Jobs

In order to start Client Jobs in GTA Online, players need to enter their terrorbyte and use the truck's touchscreen computer. Players can choose between six different Client Jobs to play from. Four out of six missions are jobs that players can complete on their own, while the other two require a drone station upgrade for the Terrorbyte.

Also Read

These Client Jobs are assigned to the players by Paige Harris, a minor character from GTA 5's story mode and GTA Online. Players need to wait 30 minutes in order to start the same job once it is completed. If players want to start another Client Job from the Terrorbyte right after completing a mission, they need to wait five minutes.

Client Jobs are great when done in conjunction with other VIP work like Headhunter and Hostile Takeover.

Edited by Danyal Arabi