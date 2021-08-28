Top 5 best off-road vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online has a vast map with many different types of terrain. For each terrain, the game has an entire class of vehicles.

GTA Online has the biggest map in the whole series and with so much ground to cover, the game has many options with the types of vehicles that players can use to get around.

GTA Online has 61 different vehicles that players can use on difficult terrain. Here is a list of the top five best off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

Best vehicles for traveling off-road in GTA Online

5) Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

The Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is an ATV in its true sense. This ATV can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $1,755,600. The vehicle is based on the Gibbs Quadski. It can take on any surface, including water.

The Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is a one-of-a-kind amphibious vehicle that players can use to climb up mountains and traverse the waters like a boat. Although the vehicle has a top speed of just 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h), its capabilities of being used in water make it number 5 on the list. This ATV was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.37 Import/Export update on 13 December 2016.

4) BF Ramp Buggy

The BF Ramp Buggy is a unique vehicle that players can buy from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $3,192,000. This unique vehicle can be used as a ramp to fend off oncoming traffic as well as to fling vehicles into the air.

The Ramp Buggy is based on the flip car used in Fast and Furious 6. Its top speed is 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and it can be used for off-roading as it has a decent top speed and amazing handling. The Ramp Buggy was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.37 Import/Export update on 13 December 2016.

3) Maxwell Vagrant

The Maxwell Vagrant is the best buggy in the game. The buggy is based on the Ariel Nomad. This vehicle was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.49 Diamond Casino Heist update on 12 December 2019. It can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $2,214,000.

The Maxwell Vagrant has a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and can drive across difficult terrain with ease. The vehicle also has the best handling when it comes to off-road vehicles.

2) Bravado Sasquatch (Arena)

The Bravado Sasquatch (Arena) is a monster truck that was released in GTA Online as part of the 1.46 Arena War update on 11 December 2018. This monster truck can be purchased from the ArenaWar.tv website for a price of $1,530,875.

The Sasquatch is a custom vehicle for which players will need to own the standard version of the Rat-Truck and upgrade it to a custom variant at the Arena Workshop. The Sasquatch has a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and its big tires help it travel across rough terrain without a problem.

1) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 is an offroad motorcycle that was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update on 12 July 2016. The BF400 can be purchased in GTA Online from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $95,000.

The Nagasaki BF400 is based on the KTM Adventure. This is the fastest off-road vehicle with a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), which helps this vehicle rip through difficult terrain.

