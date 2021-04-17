How to start the import/export business in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to warehouses

There are a number of ways to get rich in GTA Online, but none are quite as lucrative as the import/export business.

While an import/export business doesn't necessarily fall under the category of passive income, it's quite rewarding in nature and doesn't get tedious after a while.

The source and sell missions that players will need to do in order to keep the warehouse running are often super simple, especially for skilled drivers. They only become frustrating when the Online Lobby is filled with resentful players who will do anything to ruin other people's gameplay experience. However, there are ways to counter this problem, which this article will cover at the end.

It is to be noted that warehouses are not cheap and demand quite the investment. If the player isn't up for some dedicated grinding, they should consider passive methods of generating income instead of spending a fortune on a warehouse.

This article explains the ropes of running an import/export business in GTA Online and highlights the relative payouts.

Import/export businesses in GTA Online

Warehouses in GTA Online are not cheap and demand quite the investment (Image via gta5-mods.con)

A warehouse in GTA Online is basically a storage unit that allows the player to store stolen vehicles or crates before they are sold to a dealer.

To purchase a warehouse, however, the player will first need to register as CEO and invest in a CEO office. A CEO office costs an arm and a leg but offers the greatest return on investment. The cheapest office is priced at $1000,000, whereas the most expensive one costs a staggering $4,000,000.

Advertisement

After registering as a CEO, the player will need to log into the computer that comes with the office and go to a site called SecuroServ. There are three different types of warehouses in GTA Online: Small, Medium and Large.

Running a warehouse in GTA Online is pretty much like running any business in real life. Players will need to import vehicles/crates before they can sell them to a dealer.

One great way to maximize profit is to only sell high-end stuff to high-paying clients. Crates can be stolen instead of purchased to save money.

With the vehicle warehouse, the player can make as much as $80,000 every 20 minutes. The special cargo warehouse can generate $286,000 per hour if the player is selling 3 crates at a time.

Both warehouses are extremely profitable and, if managed properly, can net the player a good deal of money in GTA Online.

To avoid griefers in Freemode, here's what the player can do:

Glitch into a solo public library.

Activate ghost organization.

Ship the vehicles via the Cargobob.