5 things that make the Agency worth buying in GTA Online

The Agency is a good property that's worth buying in GTA Online, even outside of weekly updates offering discounts. There's even a case to be made that it's one of the best businesses that a player can own in this game. Hence, it's worthwhile to look at several things that make it a good investment.

These reasons aren't necessarily the only parts of the Agency that make it a great business in GTA Online, but they're certainly among the most notable aspects of the property.

Five reasons why you should buy an Agency in GTA Online

1) To see Franklin again

An iconic protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who has played GTA 5 knows who Franklin Clinton is. He was one of the three main protagonists of the most popular single-player Grand Theft Auto game. Thus, it's logical to assume that some players would love to see him again in another game.

Franklin's role in GTA Online is entirely confined to the Agency, meaning that players will need to buy that property to see what's going on with him over the years. Chop also appears here, and he's surprisingly alive despite being old for a Rottweiler.

2) New way to get money

Payphone Hits are a good way to make some extra cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons to get any business in GTA Online is to unlock new moneymakers. Thankfully, the Agency has several good ways to earn some extra cash, such as:

Security Contracts

VIP Contracts

Passive Income

Payphone Hits

Short Trips

Some of these methods are quite decent to do, especially on any event week that gives bonus cash and RP. If one wants to break the monotony of the usual grind, then purchasing an Agency and taking advantage of any of the above bullet points is a good idea.

3) Second-best passive income

The more Security Contracts you complete, the better your passive income will be (Image via Rockstar Games)

This entry is related to the previous one yet is substantial enough to get its own section. GTA Online players can potentially earn up to $20,000 every in-game day with the Agency. Only the Nightclub has a better passive income than that.

It is worth mentioning that the $20,000 figure isn't something that's available to players instantly. Instead, it's only achievable if one completes nearly 200 Security Contracts, meaning that there is a little bit of a grind involved.

Still, it's a solid option for GTA Online players who are willing to do several Security Contracts in order to unlock an excellent passive income stream.

4) Enables Imani Tech modifications for several cars

Imani Tech is a nice addition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Imani Tech modifications include two new features:

Remote Control Unit Missile Lock-On Jammer

The first one allows players to treat their ride as if it was an RC vehicle, whereas the second one prevents homing missiles from targeting them. Some GTA Online players love the Missile Lock-On Jammer as this game has an abundance of homing missiles targeting everything as it is.

The following cars benefit from the Agency Vehicle Workshop's Imani Tech:

Buffalo STX

Champion

Deity

Granger 3600LX

Greenwood

Jubilee

Omnis e-GT

Patriot Mil-Spec

5) Extra garage space

Not every reason necessarily has to be unique to the property itself. Some GTA Online players love to buy loads of vehicles, which inevitably leads to the issue of not having enough space to store new cars.

The Agency's garage has a vehicle capacity of 20, meaning players can store several more rides as they see fit.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

