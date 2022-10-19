There are many GTA Online players on the PS4 and PS5 who wish to AFK and get money for their efforts. If you're one of them, then this effortless AFK job playlist should be of assistance. For those who don't know, these types of playlists feature jobs that require minimal input from the player in order to "win."

Here is a hyperlink to the actual playlist relevant to this guide:

Several other AFK jobs are out there, but that link has been tested to work pretty well. The only thing to keep in mind is that you need to input a command every few minutes.

A rubber band by itself won't be enough.

How to do this easy AFK job playlist in GTA Online

It's that easy to bookmark (Image via Rockstar Games)

First things first, you will want to bookmark the playlist. Use the previously posted DROWNING SORROW link to see a page similar to the image shown above. Click on "ADD TO GAME" to bookmark it. The "ADD TO GAME" on the top (with the red circle pictured above) is for the playlist. The "ADD TO GAME" button on the bottom is just for the individual job.

It's worth mentioning that this particular playlist has several of the same jobs over and over again. As far as pay goes, the writer of this article tested this playlist and saw that you could earn about $25,000 in 15 rounds. It's not amazing money, but there is no skill involved, and you can set it up to last for several hours.

Starting the AFK job playlist in GTA Online

You can find everything in the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how you can access this AFK job playlist in GTA Online after bookmarking it:

Pause the game. Go to 'Online.' Head to 'Playlists.' Select 'My Bookmarked Playlists.' Select 'DROWNING SORROW.' (or any other AFK job playlist you might have found).

Go with the default options and begin the job.

You should see something similar to this (Image via Rockstar Games)

You will be in a small rectangular area with nothing to do. However, the enemies that spawn can never reach you. All you can do is wait, hence the "AFK" portion of this job playlist. Each job lasts for 999 rounds, and there are 16 identical jobs in this GTA Online playlist.

This screen will show up a bunch of times (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: It is highly recommended to use a wired internet connection. Any dodgy Wi-Fi that briefly disconnects will give the player no cash for their troubles.

Assuming that the player has reliable internet and is somehow making their character move and act without paying attention to the screen, they can leave the game running for hours. If one wishes to exit early and still get paid, use any explosive to eliminate one's self.

Setting this all up is quite easy, and this particular playlist is just one of many that pay the player to do nothing important. GTA Online enthusiasts can easily take advantage of this by leaving the game on and doing a few random actions while binge-watching a TV show or movie.

Second Note: Leaving a rubber band on doesn't work by itself anymore, so you have to be creative in how to randomize your inputs while not paying attention to the game.

