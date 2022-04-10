10 best GTA Online race playlists

GTA Online has so many playlists available for races. The easiest way to access them all or find out more is to visit the Rockstar Games Social Club and see which playlists make an impression.

Some playlists only have a few jobs, so this piece will mainly discuss the best playlists with the highest number of races, which appears to be sixteen jobs for each choice.

This article hopes to inform GTA Online fans about the ten best race playlists available right now to try out.

Each GTA Online playlist has 16 racing options to choose from

10) choclo

This GTA Online playlist has some funky tracks (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are 16 jobs to choose from in this race playlist by user choclo. They range from crazy tunnel tracks to jumps, parkour, and mega ramp options. With so many crazy stunt-style races in this playlist, it is undoubtedly one for players to try in 2022.

9) hihihi

A simple and welcoming name for a racing playlist (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are many mind-bending challenges on this GTA Online race playlist created by Plutoguyt_. Covering every part of the map, challenges range from huge twisted pipes to giant stepping blocks in and around Mount Chiliad.

8) sdjsadfjsa

An impossible playlist name to search for, but worth trying (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is uncertain why the name of this playlist is such, it either means something to the creator, or it was a keyboard smash title. Either way, with so many different styles of races to choose from in this playlist, gamers are sure to find some insane race tracks to enjoy.

7) RTS-10

Different tracks, different vehicles, different races, different fun (Image via Rockstar Games)

All 16 jobs in the RTS-10 playlist have a similar vibe to the map and track design. However, race types vary from stunt races to more daredevil-type creations. Using various vehicles in different settings in this playlist will keep GTA Online players entertained for hours.

6) Lista Pa El Gru

Gamers may wonder if this playlist is at all Minions inspired (Image via Rockstar)

As seen in the third and fourth race screens in the above image, the Lista Pa El Gru race playlist offers some adrenaline-fuelled, death-defying driving among its ranks. Gamers should step up to prove their metal across all races on the list.

5) NoobWars1

A fun title for a fully loaded race playlist (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the fun title NoobWars1, this playlist looks like a lot of fun and possibly the perfect kind for newcomers and beginners. The wild race tracks appear adventurous yet simple enough in the tiles above. Gamers should certainly look at what this user has to offer the GTA beginner community in racing.

4) AGALAR

So many GTA Online playlists with lots to choose from (Image via Rockstar Games)

AGALAR has a fine selection of races among the 16 options, from more normal F1-style racetracks up to crazy wretched pipe tracks that defy gravity over the map of GTA Online. With some exciting and unique racing features, here’s a playlist to check out this year.

3) Los De La Gang

Yet another GTA Online race playlist populated with 16 races (Image via Rockstar Games)

Number three on the GTA Online best race playlist goes to Los De La Gang, a playlist that sounds almost like a GTA gang in the first place. This playlist contains some very entertaining and unconventional builds on some of the tracks. As seen above, players may need to watch out for giant bowling balls and pins.

2) lista qlia

Another playlist with 16 jobs to choose from (Image via Rockstar Games)

This second place on the list goes to lista qlia, created by janoequisde. It is another selection of 16 different fine races in one playlist. The track style feels basic and straightforward in the best of ways, and the races themselves are fantastic for enjoyment and learning some new driving skills.

1) Din

So much choice in race styles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Din playlist was created by user LLMolusco. It contains a variety of races, with a total of 16 to choose from. Even from the few images that can be seen in the above screenshot, it is clear that this might be one of the most fun and adventurous race playlists, with such race-type variety, to try out in 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar